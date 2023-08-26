Indiana Area School District once again will host guest teachers from overseas who are involved in the Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Program for International Teachers.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania announced it has received $290,000 to continue to host the program. Over the past eight years IUP has received nearly $1.8 million for the initiative.
IUP will host 17 educators from 10 countries, who will complete professional development coursework at IUP and be guest teachers in the Indiana Area as well as the Pittsburgh Public Schools system.
The guest educators are a mix of primary and secondary teachers.
They come from Brazil, Greece, India, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, Senegal, Singapore, Taiwan, and Uganda, and will be at IUP and area schools from now through Dec. 11.
For fall 2023, IUP is one of only three universities in the nation chosen as a host institution for the program, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and administered by the International Research and Exchanges Board.
The program brings selected international primary and secondary educators to the United States who have been selected as Fulbright recipients in their home countries.
At IUP the program began as a joint initiative of the Office of International Education and the College of Education and Communications under Dr. Lara Luetkehans, then its dean and now provost and vice president for academic affairs at IUP.
“The Fulbright DAI participants are chosen for the program because they are some of the most outstanding professionals in their countries, so this program is a win for all involved,” Luetkehans said. “The visiting educators learn from their experiences here, and we gain a great deal from them.”
Dr. Michele Petrucci, associate vice president for international education and global engagement and director of IUP’s Office of International Education, is the grant principal investigator.
“The administrators, teachers and students have warmly welcomed our Fulbright educators,” Petrucci said, “and the district leadership (in Pittsburgh and Indiana) has worked very hard to provide opportunities for these teachers to interact with their teachers, students, and families.”
Since spring 2016, IUP has hosted 137 international educators through this program and its forerunner, International Leaders in Education Program. Eight scholars who participated in the program have returned to pursue graduate programs at IUP.
While in the United States, they will take courses for professional development, observe, and share their expertise with U.S. colleagues, and take back what they’ve learned and share it in their home countries.
The educators also will complete individual or group “Inquiry Projects,” designed to be relevant to the educators’ education practice in their home country.
