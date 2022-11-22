dance club

Pictured are, seated, IBDC founding members, Cecile and Leonard Evansic; standing are Jim and Carmen Harrington Wymer, new members; Earl and Donna Winsheimer, founding members; and Timothy L. Wilson and Mary Beth Wilson, new members, at the Nov. 13 IBDC dance held at the Elks.

 Submitted photo

The Indiana Ballroom Dance Club held its November dance Nov. 13 at the Elks.

Following a dessert, fruit and cheese buffet, the attendees danced to the music of the Wayne Macuga Combo.

