Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said his department was an assisting agency for an arrest warrant service at approximately 6 a.m. Friday in the area of the 500 block of Church Street in Indiana Borough.

“A wanted person is safely in custody of law enforcement,” Schawl said in a text Friday afternoon to The Indiana Gazette. “There (are) no other persons being sought within Indiana Borough, and there is no risk to public safety.”