Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said his department was an assisting agency for an arrest warrant service at approximately 6 a.m. Friday in the area of the 500 block of Church Street in Indiana Borough.
“A wanted person is safely in custody of law enforcement,” Schawl said in a text Friday afternoon to The Indiana Gazette. “There (are) no other persons being sought within Indiana Borough, and there is no risk to public safety.”
Schawl acknowledged earlier in the day that “a coordinated pre-planned law enforcement action” that took place, with an increased police presence involving partner agencies and members of the Indiana Borough police force.
As he stated in that earlier release, “there is no emergency.”
An FBI spokeswoman in Pittsburgh affirmed that her agency was conducting law enforcement activity in response to an Indiana Gazette inquiry.
“We are always here for you and are always working to increase community safety,” Schawl also stated.”
