Indiana Borough Police Department has received more than $12,000 in crime-detecting equipment from the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.
“Our criminal investigators attended a training of current practices and crime scene processing, including latent fingerprints and collection of DNA,” Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl said during a brief presentation Friday in borough council chambers.
That training occurred recently in Harrisburg and involved borough Detectives Leroy Anderson and Andrew Perry.
“As a result,” Schawl went on, “we were presented with a crime scene camera system, fingerprint processing kits and crime scene processing kits.”
It is equipment that comes at no cost to the borough, but is part of a package handed out by the association that was funded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
“We distributed approximately $350,000 worth of equipment to 56 agencies,” said Ken Zipovsky, grants management and technology coordinator for the association.
He said each department was vetted before the equipment was handed out.
Recipients of the equipment going along with that training — conducted in 13 sessions throughout the state — come from all over Pennsylvania, with the nearest recipients to Indiana being in Allegheny and Lycoming counties.
There are more than 27,000 police personnel receiving such training, Zipovsky said.
“Ken and I would like to partner to bring such training to Indiana,” said IBPD Detective Sgt. Jeff Atherton, who heads up the department’s criminal investigation unit. He also hailed the example the borough’s police chief has provided.
“He’s the one leading us into the future,” Atherton said of Schawl.
Mayor William B. Simmons also attended Friday’s presentation in borough council chambers.
Zipovsky said his organization has several hundred chiefs in its membership, as well as associate members who are involved in command functions, such as officers-in-charge in many communities.
Or as Zipovsky put it, “those who have command responsibility over the demands and directions of their police departments.”