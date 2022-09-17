Pa. Chiefs of Police aid Indiana Borough Police

Gathered Friday morning in Indiana Borough council chambers are, from left, Indiana Borough Police Detectives Andrew Perry and Leroy Anderson, Indiana Mayor William B. Simmons, Ken Zipovsky of Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, and Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl and Detective Sgt. Jeff Atherton, displaying a crime scene camera system as well as fingerprint processing and crime scene processing kits.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Indiana Borough Police Department has received more than $12,000 in crime-detecting equipment from the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.

“Our criminal investigators attended a training of current practices and crime scene processing, including latent fingerprints and collection of DNA,” Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl said during a brief presentation Friday in borough council chambers.

