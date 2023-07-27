Assisting in Indiana

The early Tuesday morning fire in an Indiana duplex brought out firefighters from Creekside and Homer City, as well as local first responders.

 Courtesy Creekside Volunteer Fire Company

Detectives from the Indiana Borough Police Department and the Fire Marshal Division of the State Police are probing an early Tuesday morning fire in a duplex along the 300 block of South Sixth Street.

Police said it was reported that someone had trespassed inside the residence.