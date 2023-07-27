Detectives from the Indiana Borough Police Department and the Fire Marshal Division of the State Police are probing an early Tuesday morning fire in a duplex along the 300 block of South Sixth Street.
Police said it was reported that someone had trespassed inside the residence.
The fire itself could have been worse.
While manpower requirements forced Indiana Fire Association to seek help from Homer City and Creekside volunteer firefighters (with Plumville District firefighters on standby in Creekside), those called around 2 a.m. Tuesday quickly extinguished the fire.
A rapid intervention team and Citizens’ Ambulance also had been dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
Assistant Chief Ron Moreau said the fire was limited to the area where the blaze started, with secondary damage elsewhere in the duplex, and crews were on the scene for less than an hour and a half.
“A neighbor heard the smoke alarms going off,” Moreau said.
However, the assistant chief continued, “one side that was supposed to be unoccupied was trashed, while the other was supposed to be rented to (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) students, and no one was there.”
