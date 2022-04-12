First Commonwealth Bank recently presented the Indiana County Community Action Plan Program with a $50,000 check in Neighborhood Assistance Program funding. The donation will be used toward upgrades of ICCAP’s new food distribution facility on Shelly Drive in Indiana. In attendance for the check presentation are, from left, Michelle Faught, ICCAP executive director; Dan Wagner, FCB Community PA Region leader; Chad Martin, FCB Financial Solutions area manager for Indiana and Jefferson counties/ICCAP board president; and Dave Reed, FCB PA State president/ICCAP board member.
ICCAP receives $50,000 donation from First Commonwealth
