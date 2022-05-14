The Indiana County Conservation District is getting a $100,491 share of more than $2.45 million in federal grants being awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to grow markets and increase the quality, safety and sustainability of the state’s vegetable, fruit, nut and nursery specialty crops.
“Pennsylvania specialty crops feed our state, our nation and our planet,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “These grants increase profits and sustainability by increasing quality, protecting crops from pest, disease and climate threats, and helping growers attract and train the workforce they need to keep producing healthy, high quality crops to feed the world.”
State officials are drawing upon Federal Specialty Crop Block Grants, funded by the federal Farm Bill and awarded in a competitive process.
The state agency said the $100,491 grant will go toward ICCD showing how to grow specialty crops by creating demonstration test plots at three locations.
That effort is meant to help expand community knowledge of specialty crops and decrease food deserts.
Funding also went toward projects in Berks, Centre, Chester, Dauphin, Lawrence, Perry, and Philadelphia counties, that are meant to improve food safety; battle disease, pest and climate threats; expand farm markets in urban areas; assess economics of growing hops to meet demands of the state’s booming craft brew industry; protect pollinators the state’s agriculture industry relies on; harness the talents of youth; and recruit and retain a culturally and ethnically diverse workforce.