On a cold and rainy Wednesday, 150 students gathered at Blue Spruce Park to test their knowledge in natural resources and environmental science at the 37th annual Envirothon competition. Unphased by the weather, the teams were eager to compete for scholarships of $500 to assist with the costs of post-secondary education.
This year, however, was different from all others because it smashed previous records, reaching the highest number of participants since the program’s inception. In total, 150 students forming 32 teams from Homer-Center, Indiana, Marion Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line, River Valley and United high schools, as well as Homeschoolers for Christ Co-Op, participated in the competition.
“The Indiana County Sr. Envirothon competition creates lasting impressions for all who participate, bringing our future generations closer to the natural world through meaningful and engaging experiences with a variety of conservation topics,” said Douglas Beri Jr., Indiana County Conservation District executive director. “We are so thrilled to see such an incredible turnout of students and teams for this competition which would not be possible without the conviction and dedication of their teachers.”
The competition is the culmination of months of planning by event organizers at the Conservation District and months of preparation by the student competitors who studied immense amounts of materials to be prepared for the challenge ahead.
At the competition, student anticipation was high as they waited for the signal to head to their first station. Throughout the day, five member teams participated in a series of field-oriented tests that focused on aquatic ecology, forestry, soils and land use, wildlife and a current environmental issue, which was “Adapting to a Changing Climate.” The teams were tested in a variety of ways including identifying wildlife by skulls, tracks and scat, bird and frog calls, turtles, salamanders, macroinvertebrates, trees, invasive plants and insects, soil textures, soil horizons and climate smart practices.
The testing stations were run by the Conservation District and dedicated agency and community partners including PA DCNR Bureau of Forestry, PA DCNR Bureau of State Parks, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, PA Game Commission, PA Fish and Boat Commission, and Evergreen Conservancy. Volunteers from other organizations including Evergreen Conservancy, Blacklick Creek Watershed Association, Ken Sink Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and PA Senior Environmental Corp., helped with various operational tasks throughout the day, Turner Dairy provided drinks for the student’s lunches, and the Indiana County Parks and Trails provided the use of Blue Spruce Park.
As the results came in at the end of the competition, excitement was growing among the students and their advisers for the final awards. Standing by the lake, students waited as Envirothon Coordinator Tammie Robinson announced the top three teams. The Homeschoolers for Christ Co-Op. Team A placed first and will represent Indiana County at the State Envirothon competition later this month. Second place was earned by Marion Center’s Bee Hive Five team, and third place was earned by River Valley Team A. Each of the five members of the winning team was awarded a $500 David S. Frick Envirothon Education Grant.
Since the scholarship program began in 2007, $29,750 in Envirothon education grants has been disbursed to Indiana County students. The grants are funded by donations from local businesses, conservation organizations and private citizens. This year’s contributors are Indiana Garden Club, Gibson-Thomas Engineering, Indiana Moose Lodge No. 174, Edward and Sherrill Kuckuck, PA Farm Link Inc., Keller Engineers Inc., Blacklick Creek Watershed Association, Crooked Creek Watershed Association, Evergreen Conservancy, Indiana County Farm Bureau, Ken Sink Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Jim Resh, S&S Screen Printing, Stiffler McGraw, Doug Beri Jr., Donald Bothell, Dilltown Sportsman’s Club, Elderton State Bank, Charles and Regan Houser, Lias Tire Inc., Vincent Receski and Joe and Arlene Yackuboskey.
