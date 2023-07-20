On a cold and rainy Wednesday, 150 students gathered at Blue Spruce Park to test their knowledge in natural resources and environmental science at the 37th annual Envirothon competition. Unphased by the weather, the teams were eager to compete for scholarships of $500 to assist with the costs of post-secondary education.

This year, however, was different from all others because it smashed previous records, reaching the highest number of participants since the program’s inception. In total, 150 students forming 32 teams from Homer-Center, Indiana, Marion Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line, River Valley and United high schools, as well as Homeschoolers for Christ Co-Op, participated in the competition.