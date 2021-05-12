Indiana County Children and Youth, in conjunction with the ICCYS Citizens Advisory Board, invite the public to an awareness program on May 20 at the Rustic Lodge in Indiana.
If you have ever wondered if you can help a child in need, support the county’s children or do something to enhance a child’s life, this event is the time to learn how.
Speakers will discuss how their lives have been enriched by opening their hearts and homes to children in need as a foster parent.
The event is free and will be from 7 to 9 p.m. May 20. Desserts and refreshments will be provided.
To RSVP, contact Terri Wells at twells@indianacountypa.gov or call (724) 463-2096 with the number of people expected to attend.