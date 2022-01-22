The Indiana County Development Corporation held its annual meeting on Tuesday, electing new officers.
Dennis Bray, vice president and chairman of the Nominations Committee, presented President Joe Reschini and Assistant Treasurer Frank Holuta among the slate of new officers for the ICDC board of directors to serve through January 2024, according to a news release.
Already serving on the ICDC board, through January 2025 in addition to Bray, are Secretary-Treasurer Richard A. Clawson, Immediate Past President James A. Wiley and Timothy Kronenwetter.
Dr. Prashanth N. Bharadwaj, interim dean of the IUP Eberly College of Business, was approved as the IUP representative appointment. Carson Greene Jr. was elected for a three-year term as director emeritus.
The ICDC board and the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce have a reciprocal board seat agreement, and Reschini and Bray were designated to serve on chamber board through January 2023.
In recognition and appreciation of distinguished service as president, the board unanimously passed a resolution acknowledging Wiley, who has been actively engaged in the activities of the ICDC for over three decades. He previously served as secretary and in January 2006 was appointed as president.
The resolution emphasized that during the last 16 years, under Wiley’s leadership as president, the ICDC delivered a number of successful projects, notably the 280 Indian Springs Office Building construction (2007) and build-out of many tenant suites; the Windy Ridge Business & Technology Park acquisition (2010) and infrastructure development (2011-2019), where Creps United Publications relocated (2013) after a devastating fire; the attraction of the Urban Outfitters Distribution Center (2018); and the acquisition and development of the Joseph Land Development/119 Business Park project (2011), among many other capital projects and initiatives.
Also, in recognition and appreciation of distinguished service, a similar resolution was presented to Dr. Geofrey Mills. Mills has actively engaged in the activities of the ICDC since 2020, serving as interim dean of the IUP Eberly College of Business.
The ICDC is a private, nonprofit, industrial development corporation that works collaboratively with the Indiana County commissioners and state and federal elected leaders to implement strategies that help to create an environment that supports the creation and retention of quality jobs in Indiana County by developing and maintaining an inventory of quality business park sites and multi-tenant buildings.
Originally incorporated in the early 1960s, the ICDC primarily served as an access point for state financing through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority.
In the early 1990s the ICDC acquired property in Burrell Township and partnered with Indiana County for the construction of a 100-acre development at the intersection of routes 22 and 119, now known as the Corporate Campus business park, with construction of the access roadways and utility infrastructure being completed in 1998, marking the beginning of the ICDC’s role as a partner in developing critical economic development infrastructure for the benefit of Indiana County residents.
The ICDC owns and operates four multi-tenant buildings, including 280 Indian Springs Road and 300 Indian Springs Road, both in White Township and collectively also known as HighPointe at Indian Springs; as well as the Corporate Campus Office Building and Interchange Center, both in Burrell Township; and one single-tenant industrial building in Conemaugh Township totaling nearly 300,000 square feet of office, flex and manufacturing spaces and hosting an employment base of hundreds of area residents and increased tax base.
The ICDC owns three business parks, the Windy Ridge Business & Technology Park in White Township, the 119 Business Park in Center Township and the Corporate Campus business park in Burrell Township.
In total, business properties developed by the ICDC serve as home to some 20-plus businesses at any time, with over 700 employees. A principle that is a foundation of the ICDC’s operating philosophy and contributes to its success is a firm commitment to collaboratively working with county and regional partners as well as our business clients to advance innovative solutions that enable the client to accomplish growth and expansion goals.
The ICDC is an affiliate member of the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations along with the Indiana County commissioners, the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, the Indiana County Tourist Bureau and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The CEO recently announced a newly refreshed website at www.indianacountyceo.com as part of its joint marketing initiatives to assist with business attraction, business retention and business start-up/entrepreneurship initiatives.
The next annual meeting for the Indiana County Development Corporation is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2023.