On the Facebook page of the National Weather Service’s State College office, it is posted: “Can Punxsutawney Phil accurately predict the arrival of spring? Since he is only right less than half of the time, you are better off to flip a coin!”
Regardless of whether Phil saw his shadow as dawn broke today at Gobbler’s Knob, winter may make a return to our region following a brief interlude for spring-like temperatures.
After the mercury approached 40 Tuesday at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport, the National Weather Service is predicting it will stay above freezing until after dusk Thursday.
Meanwhile, AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmeyer wrote, a robust cross-country storm system is set to unleash a slew of weather impacts ranging from heavy snow, ice and even some severe thunderstorms, covering more than 2,000 miles and at least 19 states.
Locally, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said, the upcoming winter storm will begin as rain for most locations, with a changeover to freezing rain, sleet and eventually snow as colder air filters in.
A winter storm watch was issued Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. for counties in Ohio and West Virginia, and in Pennsylvania along a line from Wheeling, W.Va., to Butler and Clarion, and on to the state’s northern tier, to cover the period between late tonight and Friday morning.
“Travel could be very difficult,” the National Weather Service predicted. “The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.”
AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter warned that not only will the storm impact around 90 million people in its path but also retailers and consumers, as weather conditions may slow down or even stop a few trucks from transporting goods through parts of the central United States for a few days this week.
“Motorists with trips that take them through the zone of ice and snow in the middle of the nation should be prepared for substantial delays, dangerous travel and road closures,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
AccuWeather said rounds of snowfall will bury portions of the Midwest from now into Friday, with the heaviest snow expected to accumulate from central Missouri to north-central Illinois, northern Indiana, southeastern Michigan, far northwestern Ohio and the far northern tier of the Northeast.
Closer to home, as posted on Facebook, the NWS in Pittsburgh’s bottom line was, “travel could be treacherous, especially Thursday night and early Friday.” Forecasters in Pittsburgh urged, “Please plan accordingly.”
The ice and snow approaching from the west prompted AccuWeather to forecast:
• In Indiana, a quarter-inch to half-inch of ice between 5 p.m. and midnight Thursday, then 1 to 3 inches of snow between 2 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday.
• In Gobbler’s Knob and elsewhere in the Punxsutawney area, a half-inch to 1 inch of ice between 5 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday, then 1 to 3 inches of snow between 3 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday.
• In Kittanning, a quarter-inch to half-inch of ice between 1 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday, then 1 to 3 inches of snow between 3 and 9 a.m. Friday.
• In Apollo, a half-inch to 1 inch of ice between 1 p.m. and midnight Thursday, then 1 to 3 inches of snow between 2 and 11 a.m. Friday.
• In Ebensburg, up to a quarter-inch of ice between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday, then an inch or two of snow between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday.
According to maps posted by the Pittsburgh NWS bureau Tuesday afternoon, some areas will get freezing rain as early as 10 a.m. Thursday in Mercer County, while others south and east of Indiana may not get freezing rain at all.
NWS forecasters believe snowfall may end Friday morning in much of the region, but could continue in the Laurel Highlands as well as mountainous areas of West Virginia as late as 2 p.m. Friday.