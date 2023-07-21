The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) has awarded a grant of more than $6.8 million to the Indiana County Municipal Services Authority for the Water Renovation 21 project.
Numerous upgrades will be made to water treatment and distribution systems in Creekside Borough and Rayne, Washington and White townships.
Additionally, at ICMSA’s primary work site, Crooked Creek Water Treatment Plant, a new 35-foot diameter clarifier will be installed along the raw water intake line.
Also, 1,200 feet of eight-inch waterline will be installed to provide an emergency interconnection with the Clymer Borough Municipal Authority drinking water system. The extension will further upgrade a meter vault and directly improve water distribution in a residential and commercial area of White Township.
Then, during a third stage of the project, approximately 35,000 feet of waterline will be installed along Skyline Drive and Tanoma Road in Rayne Township, as well as Indiana Street and Midd Street within Creekside and Washington Township.
“I commend local leaders for undertaking these important projects,” said state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, who issued a joint announcement with three state House members. “Water systems are extremely vital to the health of a community, but very expensive to build and maintain. I’m very pleased these substantial grants were approved by PENNVEST and will provide support for critical improvements. The funding will certainly be a central part of helping to safeguard our local water supplies and protect public health.”
A community cistern currently serving six residential properties will be decommissioned. ICMSA serves approximately 5,620 residential customers.
“It is nice to see our state and local governments working together to better our communities,” said state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, whose 66th District includes Rayne Township.
“I was glad to advocate for this funding, which will help the authority make necessary improvements to its systems and continue to deliver quality service to community residents,” said state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, whose 62nd District covers the other areas included in the grant.
It is one of two projects getting PennVEST grants in Pittman’s 41st Senatorial District. The other is near Kittanning in Armstrong County.
East Franklin Township is being awarded a $1,771,562 grant for the Fox Hollow Sewer Extension Project. As part of a Corrective Action Plan with the state Department of Environmental Protection, the township will construct a new sanitary sewer line extension, approximately 7,000 feet, along Toy, Booher and Claypoole (state Route 3009) roads. The existing collection system will be connected to the West Hills Area Water Pollution Control Authority system, serving portions of Applewold and West Kittanning boroughs, and North Buffalo and East Franklin townships.
Following this connection, the Fox Hollow plant will be demolished. Four properties along the proposed extension route with existing onlot septic systems will also be connected to the public sewer system.
“I’m pleased to see this important project funded without creating a significant financial burden on residents,” said Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City. “Not only will this connect the community to a reliable wastewater collection system, but it will also move four households from onlot septic systems to a public system. With the Allegheny River so close by, it is important that there are no discharges of sewage which can have significant environmental impacts not just in Armstrong County but also downstream.”
East Franklin Township currently serves 247 customers across its four satellite systems.
PennVEST financing is provided through the use of federal funding and prior bond issues by the state, as well as proceeds from the Marcellus Shale Impact Fee legislation, Act 13 of 2012.
