The Eisenhower Elementary School recovery effort has taken two tracks in the Indiana Area School District.
While a Pittsburgh-based disaster recovery company is nearing a full report on its inspection of the entire school and what’s needed to bring it back to pre-fire condition, the school board has moved forward with the plan to rebuild the front offices and main entrance in a safer and more secure configuration.
That plan had been put on the back burner following the April 16 blaze that destroyed two wooden modular classrooms that had been added to the west end of the school in the 1990s. Quite literally, they were trailers. With the charred remnants and rubble having been hauled away, all that remains behind the school are the steel base frames mounted on axles with the same wheels they rolled in on more than 25 years ago.
The board on Monday was divided on a proposed layout for the principal, guidance and nurses offices, reception area, conference room and restrooms for the administrative suite.
Directors settled on a sketch by architectural firm Buchart Horn that shows the current recessed entrance being enclosed and two rooms being built onto the courtyard along Wine Avenue on the east side of the school.
Terry Kerr, chairman of the Buildings Grounds & Transportation Committee, said the design would leave most of the courtyard intact, would not interfere with the flagpole, and would provide a sensible “flow” of students or others moving about in the building.
Director Tom Harley said the option would take character away from the school.
The tall, wide curved glass wall encases a “pleasant” lobby at Eisenhower School, he said.
“The curve is really important to how that building feels,” Harley said. “I dislike the logic of putting it (the office suite) there. The aesthetics of the building pivot on that curved wall. This is difficult to swallow.”
The directors approved the plan by 5 to 4, with Kerr and board members Tamara Leeper, Ute Lowery, Tamie Blank and Cinda Brode in favor; Harley, Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, Barbara Barker and board President Walter Schroth were opposed.
A second option called for taking over two classrooms in the west wing for office space and new construction on the School Street side of the building. It wasn’t discussed in detail.
School officials didn’t give an estimate for the full office reconfiguration project, but compared the architect’s cost-per-square-foot guideline with the square-foot costs of the recent East Pike Elementary School entrance overall project. The numbers widely differed.
They also didn’t speculate on when the project would be done, in light of not having a game plan in place for cleanup from the fire. While the flames consumed the trailers, the main school structure took heat damage at the end of the west wing and the entire school sustained damage from smoke, ranging from the wall, ceilings and floors to the entire ventilation system and the plumbing, electrical and data wiring systems.
Kerr reported that Stephan Schaming, of Pittsburgh-based Firewater Response, told the buildings committee on Thursday that a final report would be issued within the next week.
“Then we will be hearing more from the insurance company,” Kerr said.
But in conjunction with the fire restoration, Kerr said, the panel briefly talked about whether a full overhaul, the first since the school’s construction in 1955, might be in order.
Progress was noted on a third track of the Eisenhower recovery effort. The board, administrators and teachers union President Paul McCue acknowledged donations to the Eisenhower faculty for the replacement of their classroom supplies. Pennsylvania Music Educators Association sent $500 to the music teachers, United Area Education Association donated $600 to the staff and the teachers association at Homer-Center contributed $525 to help Eisenhower teachers.
In other business, the board:
• Named Anise Markle the board secretary and Business Manager Jared Cronauer the recording secretary for board business for four years beginning July 1. They would share the stipend of $5,250 for 2021-22; $5,500 for 2022-23; $5,750 for 2023-24 and $6,000 for 2024-25.
The appointments were approved on an 8 to 1 vote. Barker said she believed one person should hold the positions.
• Hired 17 staffers to help run the beefed-up Summer Learning Camp program, including Lori Dadson, special education instructor; Leanne Jack and Katie Kent, mentors; Brenda Pearce, Lindy Stossel and Tracy Pecora, on-call nurses; Steve Cochran, services coordinator; Anita Small, Tracy Harper and Alexis Wida, LPNs; Monica DeLoreto, secondary tutor; Pete Woytowish and Jody Lewandowski, secondary health and physical education instructors (if necessary); Lewandowski, mentor; Cochran, math; Michael Farina, English and social studies; and Heather Walton, chemistry and environmental studies, all at their hourly per diem rate.
• Directed the administration to interview and hire additional summer school and summer camp employees as needed.
• Agreed to reinstate the student foreign exchange program after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
• Approved the district’s participation in the Armstrong-Indiana Intermediate Unit guest teacher consortium for 2021-2011 for a fee of $500.
• Named Cronauer to serve as treasurer for the district from July 1 through June 30, 2022.
• Designated S&T Bank as the depository for district funds for one year beginning July 1, and named S&T Bank, First Commonwealth Bank, Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund and Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust as authorized holders of district investments.
• Approved an offer by Ferrellgas to provide propane for the district’s buses at a cost of $1.27 a gallon for 2021-22 and 2022-23.