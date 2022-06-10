A long list of agenda items from the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development took up much of Wednesday’s meeting of the county’s board of commissioners.
Much of the ICOPD list — all of which was approved by the board — covered Community Development Block Grant and Emergency Solutions Grant situations, but also a series of change orders on four projects.
David Morrow, deputy director for community development and housing at ICOPD, pressed the change orders, including three that affect the Indiana County Education & Technology Center Building Project contracted to Cavcon Construction Company of Greensburg.
Morrow said those change orders at the Technology Center project in White Township leads to a net decrease of $239,510.42 in what becomes a $6,633,199.29 contract with Cavcon:
• Change Order No. 13, for $19,649.82, is to add an eyewash in Room 8119 and install floor boxes, patch panels and patch cables.
• Change Order No. 14, a $245,208 decrease, covers the addition of landscaping, and deletions of the a portion of the ceiling baffles, custom casework and laboratory casework.
• Change Order No. 15, a $13,952.37 decrease, covers the addition of 15 standard mortise locksets, and removal of interior wall graphics and screen wall from the scope of work.
In addition, one change order was the deduction of $22,135.25 from what ends up being a $189,701.75 contract with Shadco LLC for the Indiana Borough Storm Sewer Replacement Project.
Morrow said it was a deduct “for final balancing of quantities that went into the project.”
Another was an increase of $19,508.61 to what ends up being a $361,508.61 contract with Charles J. Merlo Inc. for the Peg Run Reservoir Dredging Project.
“Change Order Number 2 is to upgrade plant communication systems and monitoring systems within the plant and install 2-inch and 4-inch metered lines outside of the plant,” Morrow said. “This additional cost will be covered with 2018 (Community Development Block Grant) Entitlement Funds and 2019 CDBG Competitive Funds.”
And Glen Campbell Borough’s PennVEST (Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority) funds will cover a $13,247 increase in what becomes a $953,091.30 contract with SE Construction Group LLC for the Glen Campbell Borough Water System Improvement Project.
Morrow said it is Change Order No. 3 for the project, covering “additional excavation of the water tanks foundation due to (a) geotechnical report of unstable soils and placement of 260 tons of 2A limestone structural compacted fill.”
ICOPD Assistant Director LuAnn Zak followed with CDBG and ESG considerations, including CDBG-CV and ESG-CV funding tied to federal coronavirus relief, and proposals “on behalf of” Indiana Borough, Burrell Township and Center Township.
It is federal money funneled through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
The commissioners approved each of her requests.
For Burrell Township, as acknowledged by county officials Wednesday, its days of getting such “OBO” attention are near an end, though it is included in the requests put before the commissioners.
In the 2020 census the township dropped from 4,393 (2010) to 3,491 residents, below the qualifying number of 4,000 to get such entitlements.
At 4,391, Center Township remains eligible.
Zak said ICOPD recommended that the county apply to DCED for an extension of the current CDBG-CV contract for $378,119 in CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, now supposed to expire on Nov. 30, 2022, to May 31, 2023.
She also said her agency recommended applying for a $699,806 CDBG Entitlement grant, that would be broken down to $299,392 for the county, $201,286 to the county OBO Indiana Borough, $101,572 to the county OBO Center Township, and $97,556 to the county OBO Burrell Township.
The commissioners also approved designating Zak with signing authority for the 2021 CDBG Entitlement Program for the county and the county OBO Indiana Borough, and Burrell and Center townships.
The commissioners also authorized applications for ESG funding that utilizes the Indiana County Community Action Program as the designated service provider.
Involved are applications for $105,618 apiece in ESG funding for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022, a cooperation agreement with ICCAP, and a 2021 fiscal year vendor services contract with ICCAP.
Zak said ESG services to be provided by ICCAP include rapid-re-housing, rental and financial assistance, data entry for the Pennsylvania Human Management Information System, and associated administrative services.
Also, separately, it was announced by the commissioners that the Indiana County Solid Waste Advisory Committee will meet to discuss the county’s Municipal Waste Management Plan at a meeting at 7 p.m. June 16 in the T.W. Phillips Conference Room in the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, White Township.