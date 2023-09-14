Motions from the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development dominated much of Wednesday’s agenda for the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
Included were resolutions regarding the non-entitlement and entitlement grant applications to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, change orders for two ongoing projects, and the tabling of all bids submitted by a Sept. 1 deadline for the removal and disposal of asbestos materials from the Carriage House and Essex House.
The latter is the latest development in the evolution of a 6-acre property that includes those apartment complexes on the southern end of Indiana Borough, at Oakland Avenue and 13th Street across from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
“This action is requested to allow additional time for the engineer (Stiffler-McGraw Associates Inc.) and (Indiana County Development Corporation) to review and make recommendations of award based on the bids received,” ICOPD and ICPC Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. told the county board. “Upon completion of the bid review a recommendation of award shall be made at a future date.”
As Stauffer pointed out, the project is being funded with a $2.5 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant awarded in December 2021.
It also may get breaks from a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance or LERTA ordinance that was approved in 2022, which would freeze borough, Indiana Area School District and county property taxes for seven years on new residential, commercial and industrial construction or real property improvements in qualified and approved areas, as well as a relatively little-known federal tax incentive program that puts most of Indiana Borough in a “qualified opportunity zone.”
When the RACP funding was approved, state Rep. Jim Struzzi and Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, both R-Indiana, said it was a way to repurpose rental housing complexes that aren’t getting as much use as before, amid declining enrollment and demographics at IUP.
Stauffer told the county board that demolition would follow the asbestos removal, followed by planning for what might replace those apartments.
The commissioners also approved resolutions to apply for $285,495 in a non-entitlement Community Development Block Grant that would cover the Indiana County Food Bank Facility Rehabilitation project ongoing at a former warehouse in White Township, and for $590,809 in a CDBG entitlement for the county as a whole and for Indiana Borough and Center Township.
DCED deadlines for both applications is Oct. 27.
The commissioners also approved a fourth change order for the architectural services contract with Stiffler McGraw for the food bank project, increasing the contract amount by $12,660 to $165,973 for a series of changes:
• Plans for gas line extension and an emergency generator including design of a new concrete pad, submittal review and change orders for contract and construction coordination.
• Review of pavement over excavation reduction for that change order work.
• Review of solar panel installation and cost estimate options.
• Site lighting additions.
• Cost estimate preparations for funding applications.
ICOPD said Phase II of the project is being finalized and contract close-outs are under way, with sufficient funds available to cover the contract increase.
On behalf of ICOPD, Indiana Borough and Stiffler McGraw, the commissioners also approved a second change order, increasing the construction contract with Terra Works Inc. for the South 15th Street Storm Sewer project in Indiana Borough by $185,859.10 to $678,155.
County planners said that change order is needed to add 170 linear feet of 48-by-76 inch Horizontal Elliptical Reinforced Concrete Pipe back into the project.
They said that in turn is needed to resolve an issue encountered early in the project, including demolition of a small garage addition along Church Street.
To cover the additional cost, 2021 CDBG funds allocated to Indiana Borough will be utilized for the first phase portion of the work.
