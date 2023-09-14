New man at ICOPD

At Wednesday’s Indiana County Board of Commissioners meeting, Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. introduced new Associate Director Nicholas Schmidt, whose hiring was approved Tuesday by the Indiana County Salary Board. Schmidt graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in December 2021 and since has worked on a contract with Dick’s Sporting Goods for digital content, in a marketing position at Saint Vincent College, and freelance photography and drone work.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Motions from the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development dominated much of Wednesday’s agenda for the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.

Included were resolutions regarding the non-entitlement and entitlement grant applications to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, change orders for two ongoing projects, and the tabling of all bids submitted by a Sept. 1 deadline for the removal and disposal of asbestos materials from the Carriage House and Essex House.