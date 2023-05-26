The Indiana Rotary Club awards its annual scholarship to students who have attended the Indiana County Technology Center. The support of the Indiana Rotary membership affords students the opportunity to reduce the tuition fees at their selected post-secondary institution.

This year, five ICTC seniors were selected to each receive $1,000 over the next two academic years. Five members of the Indiana Rotary Scholarship Committee interviewed the candidates as a means to select the students to receive this award. The 2023 graduates who were selected to receive the award are Milayna Leasure, Health Occupations; Jenica Fleming, Graphics; Rylie Miller, Graphics; Lauren Schweissing, Cosmetology; and Emily Teacher, Health Occupations.