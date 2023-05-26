The Indiana Rotary Club awards its annual scholarship to students who have attended the Indiana County Technology Center. The support of the Indiana Rotary membership affords students the opportunity to reduce the tuition fees at their selected post-secondary institution.
This year, five ICTC seniors were selected to each receive $1,000 over the next two academic years. Five members of the Indiana Rotary Scholarship Committee interviewed the candidates as a means to select the students to receive this award. The 2023 graduates who were selected to receive the award are Milayna Leasure, Health Occupations; Jenica Fleming, Graphics; Rylie Miller, Graphics; Lauren Schweissing, Cosmetology; and Emily Teacher, Health Occupations.
Leasure has been accepted to attend Westminster College and plans to major in pre-med/biology. Her plans include becoming an orthopedic surgeon.
Fleming, Schweissing and Teacher all plan to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Their respective majors include communications media, business and nursing; all three students are connecting their post-secondary education plan to the skills they acquired while enrolled at ICTC. Fleming aspires to write the story lines to some of the media she plans to study; Schweissing has a unique plan to serve her customers when she opens her own hair salon in the future; and Teacher plans to work as a nurse either in the emergency room or in pediatrics. Miller received her letter of acceptance from Westmoreland County Community College; she plans to begin her further study of the graphics field there and possibly transfer to Edinboro for her bachelor’s degree.
The annual interviews with the ICTC students are always enlightening and refreshing.
These students who are focused on career and technical education, hands-on skill attainment, are learning to become the go-to employees in our workforce.
They are focused on interest areas that help them develop healthy career goals.
These young people are the doctors, nurses, entrepreneurs and designers we look forward to following in the future.
ICTC, the local career and technical education facility, is providing the students in Indiana County with skills that give them the competitive edge they need to succeed.
