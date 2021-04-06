A public service video produced by students at the Indiana County Technology Center won second-place honors in the FBI Pittsburgh’s sixth-annual Heroin Outreach Prevention and Education initiative or HOPE PSA contest.
“The Darkness” is a 1-minute, 34-second video produced by ICTC Digital Communications students Sophia Sigworth, who shot the video, and Hunter Pantall, Dalton Myer and Quintessa Smith-Briggs.
It features as talent Alexa Dixon, a student in the Health Occupations Program at ICTC, and took about a week to produce.
It follows a first-place video for the White Township technical school in last year’s FBI Pittsburgh competition.
Still, “the students were very excited,” said Melaney Brubaker, a Digital Communications teacher at ICTC. “This is a very exciting opportunity because it is something they were up against multiple schools.”
The message is that the opioid crisis continues, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Opioid abuse and heroin remain at pandemic levels across western Pennsylvania. In response, FBI Pittsburgh partnered with key community stakeholders, including the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, to form this program,” an FBI spokeswoman said in announcing this year’s competition.
That competition brought in entries from 16 videos from nine school districts across eight western Pennsylvania counties. South Fayette High School near Pittsburgh took first place with “This is Temporary, Addiction Isn’t,” while Forest Hills High School near Johnstown took third place with “Blink of an Eye.”
“This year we also welcomed partners from the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, CentiMark, Levitt Legacy, Gateway Rehab and The Bradley Center,” spokeswoman Catherine Policicchio went on.
“We wanted students to remember that anyone can turn their bad decisions into good ones at any given moment,” said FBI Pittsburgh Acting Special Agent in Charge Carlton Peeples.
“Our hope is that these PSA videos bring awareness and educate students about the dangers of drug misuse, and how to steer clear of them, in order to live a life of physical and mental wellness,” said Jim Britt, executive director of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.
“Together, alongside our community partners, the FBI Pittsburgh HOPE Initiative strives to formulate proactive solutions, particularly in areas of education, prevention and awareness,” Policicchio said.
The ICTC video, found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CS7frmlu bg on YouTube, opens with a young woman closing her laptop after hearing a cacophony of sounds regarding the opioid crisis.
A female narrator then says, “consumed by the new normal, consumed by loneliness and loss, only masking the emotions to hide the fear of the unknown.”
A rope then drops around the woman, “bound and constricted by the state of the world, fighting to escape.”
The woman holds a bottle of pills, as an off-screen narrator says, ‘they numb the pain to make this world more bearable,” but instead “they only make the bonds tighter.”
The narrator goes on, “the true reality is that everyone is experiencing this darkness,” and others come to help pull the rope off the young woman.
“Together we can break loose of the ties that bind us,” the narrator said. “We are witnessing an epidemic masked by a pandemic.”
The video concludes, “reach out for hope, you are never alone,” providing the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s toll-free hotline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), which provides referral to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations.
Brubaker, who has taught Digital Communications at ICTC for 13 years, worked with marketing and corporate communications for several years before joining the tech school’s faculty.
“DC is very attuned to the communications media program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania,” Brubaker said, “where students will learn digital marketing techniques, video production and web design.”
The winners in the regional competition will receive monetary gifts from the FBI’s partners, as well as gift packages for the students from the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, including a Pens duffle bag, bobble heads and hat.
More about the contest can be found at https://fbipghcaaa.org/hope/youth/psacontest/.