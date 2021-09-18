ICW Vocational Services Inc., with a purpose “to teach, empower and support individuals with disabilities,” is celebrating 50 years of service in the community the month.
Jo Ann McGinnis, hired in 1992 as fiscal director and executive director since 2008, said while the organization’s goals remain the same since its inception, the way people are supported has evolved with changing needs and trends.
According to the organization’s history, the Indiana County Workshop “opened its doors with one trainee at 45 Foundry Ave. in Indiana.”
The idea started years before, when workshop program funding became available in 1968 through the Mental Health and Mental Retardation Act of 1966, according to the history. Indiana County Community Action Program saw a need for a center that would provide “sheltered employment, therapeutic self-help and recreation for persons with disabilities.” A committee through Armstrong-Indiana MH/MR Unit subcontracted work from local industries and found the workshop’s original location.
Kenneth Schnarrs, who McGinnis said was “instrumental in the formation of our program in 1971 by serving on the original board,” is today the board president.
“ICCAP wanted to reach people who needed these programs but were not receiving the services or were ineligible for what was available, as well as those needing a structured environment,” McGinnis said.
The program grew after the 1971 opening, moving with 15 trainees to 1200 School St., Indiana, in May of 1972, according to the history. Guidelines established in 1976 licensed the center “as a vocational-rehabilitation center offering job placement.”
The name changed again in 1977, to Indiana County Workshop Incorporated, and the 1980s brought more growth.
“In 1982, the Workshop operated at full capacity with a waiting list of trainees,” the history states.
That growth brought another move — “to a much larger space” at 155 N. 10th St. It was there in 1995 that the name changed again, to ICW Vocational Services Inc., its name today.
Services expanded in the decades that followed.
“ICW expanded services based on the premise that every individual has the capacity to engage in lifelong learning, and that is so important. They should have access to unlimited opportunities,” McGinnis said.
Today, ICW Vocational Services Inc. serves about 80 individuals ranging in age from 18 to 70, McGinnis said. Participants may come from Indiana County and surrounding areas. Transportation is not provided, but the facilities are easily accessible by bus and located in Indiana Borough. Programming hours are 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
There is no direct cost to participants, as the services are provided through a combination of federal, state and county funding.
COVID-19 has caused the number of participants to fluctuate, down from about 100 prior to the pandemic, she said.
During shutdowns and sporadic closures, staff provided services through remote programming and “kept essential functions” going.
“We did as much as we could for individuals in need during that time,” McGinnis said. “We have a lot of individuals who live independently.”
The organization’s services include facility- and community-based programming, in-home and community support, small group employment and employment services. Work is contracted through local businesses and agencies. Trainees in the small group employment and industrial facility program have the opportunity to be paid for their work.
“Through these partnerships, ICW is able to provide a worthwhile service to the business community while providing individuals with realistic work experiences,” McGinnis said.
The work comes from companies such as Kencove Fencing, Integrated Power Services, K&K Mine Products and the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, and the organization has more than 100 customers that utilize document-destruction services.
Facility-based programs prepare trainees for supported employment and independent living. Community-based programs “facilitate long-term, sustainable relationships, activities and engagement with others in the community,” McGinnis said.
Employment services offer the opportunity to “gain practical work experience” and placement assistance with a goal of community-integrated employment.
“We train individuals not only in our facility-based programming, but we have quite a few community partners,” McGinnis said. “They allow us to come into their businesses and perform work for them, and that’s very valuable training.”
ICW Vocational Services Inc. programs help with “skill-building, it provides necessary support that they need to attain their goals.”
“By offering this continuum of service, it’s more individual driven, and they have the choice. The individual has the choice,” McGinnis said. “We have choices to live our best life, and they should also have choices to live their best life.”
Those goals have changed over the years, with more desire from individuals to live independently.
“We just recently opened an in-home and community support,” McGinnis said. “We have quite a few individuals who are now choosing to live independently, so we’re going to be there to support them, to make that transition.”
A facility at 24 S. Sixth St. that opened in 2016 has a focus on independent living skills and employment goals. There are 26 staff members between the two facilities.
Instead of a large celebration amid the ongoing pandemic, staff held a week-long celebration with individuals, kicking off events on Monday with special activities and gifts for an hour each day.
Reflecting on the history and looking to its future, McGinnis looks forward to the organization serving the community for another 50 years.
“My hopes and dreams for ICW is just to continue to meet the needs of our individuals, whatever that may be,” she said. “I’m always very open and excited to open new programs to meet the changing needs of our individuals. Our board is very supportive. Our county administrators are very supportive of the new programs that we’ve put into place.
“I am very grateful that we have the community support that we do,” she said. “I think that’s what makes us so successful.”