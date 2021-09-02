What once was Hurricane Ida passed through Indiana in early afternoon and left Indiana County shortly thereafter.
However, the effects of Ida still would be felt over the hours that followed, including rising rivers such as the Conemaugh River at Seward.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the Conemaugh topped the 12-foot flood stage at Seward late Wednesday afternoon and was predicted to crest at 20.1 feet at 2 a.m. today.
After that, the river is expected to recede to 6.6 feet by 8 a.m. Friday.
Elsewhere in the county, flood warnings were allowed to expire at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, after up to five inches of rain fell.
It wasn’t before Wayne Avenue was blocked off mid-morning in both directions from Carter Avenue to Hospital Road due to the pooling of water.
That prompted Indiana Borough officials to again remind visitors to its Facebook page to “turn around, don’t drown, when encountering flooded roads,” pointing out that most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s White Township-based District 10 had reports of flooding on Wayne Avenue as well as streets linking Route 286 with Route 56 in Homer City, and various roads between River Road in East Wheatfield Township and Mack Drive in Buffington Township. Multiple pumping details and downed utility lines were reported to the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency. The first pumping details, around 8 a.m., affected addresses in West Wheatfield Township and prompted the services of Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company — a company called out again to a third pumping detail at 3:49 p.m. In-between, pumping details brought out Saltsburg, Homer City, Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township, Saltsburg and Coal Run/McIntyre volunteer firefighters, while downed power lines brought out Armagh, Aultman, Black Lick, Blairsville and Clyde volunteer firefighters.