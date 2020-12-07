IG-WEB-IFA Santa Visits 362.jpg
The Indiana Fire Association rides through Sterling Hills and throughout Indiana as Santa chases the Grinch to retrieve stolen Christmas items and greet families.

Indiana Fire Association members escorted Santa Claus through Indiana on Saturday as he attempted to stop the Grinch from stealing Christmas.

The Grinch taunted Santa all day with lights and sirens on a chase through the area. Firefighters said they caught up to him by the end of the day, saying he wasn’t sneaky, but rather “his heart was a few sizes too small!”

Borrowing from Dr. Seuss, they reported “And what happened, then? Well, in Whoville they say — that the Grinch’s small heart grew three sizes that day. And then — the true meaning of Christmas came through, and the Grinch found the strength of ten Grinches, plus two!”

