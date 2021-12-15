Indiana Fire Association is set to assist Santa Claus as he attempts to stop the Grinch and “help his heart grow.”
Santa Claus is expected to arrive at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Jimmy Stewart Airport.
“He will be landing in an Airplane so the reindeer can stay rested for the big day,” according to an IFA Facebook post. “He will then begin the Chase to catch the Grinch.”
IFA has received reports of the Grinch taunting Santa Claus from a red pickup truck, playing with the lights and sirens. Firefighters will transport Santa in a firetruck along the following route as he chases the Grinch, at these approximate times:
• 9:15 to 9:25 a.m.: Geesey Road to East Pike
• 9:25 to 9:45 a.m.: East Pike to Gates Avenue to Pine Alley to Homestead Road to Church Avenue to Scenic Drive
• 9:45 to 10:15 a.m.: Philadelphia Street from East Pike to College Lodge Road area
• 10:15 to 10:30 a.m.: Chevy Chase area
• 10:30 to 10:50 a.m.: Sunset Drive area
• 10:50 to 11:10 a.m.: Hammill Road area
• 11:15 to 11:30 a.m.: Parts of Second and Third wards
• 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.: Monticello/Heritage area
• 11:50 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.: Colonial Mobile Homes Park
• 12:05 to 12:15 p.m.: Sterling Hills area
• 12:15 to 12:25 p.m.: Tyson Farms
• 12:25 to 12:40 p.m.: Barclay Heights and Saddlebrook area
• 12:40 to 12:55 p.m.: ShadowWood area
• 12:55 to 1:05 p.m.: Travel to Mansfield Road/Byron Court
• 1:05 to 1:20 p.m.: Mansfield Road area
• 1:20 to 1:25 p.m.: Poets village
• 1:25 to 1:40 p.m.: Sunset Acres
• 1:40 to 1:55 p.m.: Warren/McKnight/West Gate/Saltsburg Avenue
• 1:55 to 2:05 p.m.: Timber Springs/Indian Springs
• 2:05 to 2:25 p.m.: Brookwood
• 2:25 to 2:45 p.m.: Lucerne Road/Ann Circle
• 2:45 to 2:55 p.m.: Ferguson Road
• 2:55 to 3:30 p.m.: Second Ward
IFA will be using the Glympse app to allow people to follow along online. Downloading the app is not necessary; IFA will share a link to follow in a browser. Look for updates on the Indiana Fire Association Facebook page.
The schedule is subject to change. For a complete list of streets, visit the IFA Facebook page.
The chase will end at Indiana Mall at approximately 4:30 p.m.
“If you missed Santa, please feel free to stop buy the Mall and catch him at that time,” the post said.
To watch at the mall, park in the old Kmart lot near the hill and remain in your vehicle.
Santa Claus is expected to pull the Grinch over near the building.
“Responding to Emergencies is still our top priority, so it may be possible that we have to take Santa on a call with us. We will adjust the schedule at that time,” according to the post.
Safety is another top priority.
“We hope this event brings joy to the community, but we also want to make sure it is done in the safest way possible. Santa will not be stopping other than to obey traffic laws. Please do not approach the truck as it may not be possible for the driver to see everyone on the sides.”
This is the second year IFA has offered the event to the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.