Library Card Sign-up Month

Lian Ma, circulation desk attendant, showed the different plastic card designs individuals can upgrade their paper card to to enter the Library Card Sign-up Month giveaway.

 Submitted photo

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Indiana Free Library staff wants the public to continue celebrating with them. The library card raffle will continue until Sept. 29. No entries will be received after that date.