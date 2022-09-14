September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Indiana Free Library staff wants the public to continue celebrating with them. The library card raffle will continue until Sept. 29. No entries will be received after that date.
As the contest enters the final weeks, there are still so many ways to enter. Not a library card holder? Join the library for a chance to win. Already have a library card? You can enter by upgrading your card to one of IFL’s four beautifully designed plastic cards — they come with a keyfob; by filling out a short survey or by completing the library’s reading challenge.
First prize is a $75 Sheetz gift card and second prize will be a $25 Starbucks gift card and an Indiana Free Library mug. The Indiana Free Library is a Gold Level PA Forward Star Library. PA Forward is built upon the belief that libraries are uniquely positioned to help citizens improve their command of five types of literacy — basic, information, civic and social, health, and financial — essential to greater success in all vital roles of life: as students, as parents, as employees, as consumers, as citizens. Stop in today to enter to win.