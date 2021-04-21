Due to the potential for inclement weather, Indiana Free Library has postponed the annual Kite Fly event that was set for Saturday at Blue Spruce Park near Ernest.
The event will be May 15 at the Blue Spruce Park Ballfield from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This fun family event is free and open to the public. No registration is necessary. The library will provide free kites, a gazebo, places to sit and assembly help if necessary. If you have your own kite, please feel free to bring it. Pack a picnic lunch and a blanket and enjoy the day with your family. State COVID guidelines must be observed, including masks and social distancing.