IG Rewards, a program that provides discounts special to subscribers of The Indiana Gazette, is back with even more deals to help customers save money.
“IG Rewards offers local, regional and national discounts at your favorite locations, near and far,” said Chris Schroyer, circulation manager with The Indiana Gazette. “With all the savings a subscriber is offered with IG Rewards, they could save enough to cover their subscription for an entire year.”
Gazette subscribers can enjoy a variety of discounts at the following local and regional businesses:
• Arby’s
• Auntie Anne’s
• Bob’s Sub
• Chuck E. Cheese
• Dairy Queen
• Diamond Drug
• Domino’s
• Flower Boutique
• Flower Gallery
• Fore Driving Range
• Fox’s Pizza Den
• Headzup Hair Gallery
• Hoss’s Steak & Sea House
• Innovations of Home
• Italian Village Pizza
• Just Beautiful Salon
• Kim Moon
• McDonald’s
• Meadow Lane Golf Course
• Monro Muffler
• Romeo’s Pizzeria
• Six Hand Bakery
• Subway
• This, That & More
• Tom’s Pizza
• Venice Cafe
• Yucatan Tanning
The offers continue nationally as well, covering hotels, theme parks, movie theaters and more.
Under theme parks, rewards and discounts are available through Disney, Universal, Sea World, Busch Gardens, Kings Island, Six Flags, Dollywood, Legoland, Cedar Point, Hershey Park and more.
There are also offers from major movie theater chains, including AMC, Regal, Showcase, Cinemark and United Artists.
A section on events, shows and sports offers discounted tickets to local and national events.
A deal is also available on membership to Sam’s Club, and various offers are also available through a special Save at Home section.
To access IG Rewards, subscribers should visit www.indianagazette.com and click on the IG Rewards button, where a link is available to download the app on your smartphone. For questions, assistance or for more details, call (724) 455-5555.
Shroyer said it was important for the Gazette to provide the program to subscribers.
“The Indiana Gazette has opted to continue this program to give back to our loyal subscribers and entice new subscribers to enjoy our paper,” he said. “Though the past two years have been challenging with COVID-19 and transitions within the Gazette, we still hold the same beliefs — that our customers are the lifeblood of this business. We are moving toward a better newspaper, better delivery systems and an all-around better experience for our customers and our community.”