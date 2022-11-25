IHS Aviation Club enjoyed an informative, educational, career-oriented field trip on Nov. 3, this time to Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics next to Allegheny County Airport along with Advanced Aircraft at Rostraver Airport.
The IHS Aviation Club students gained knowledge and information about PIA’s FAA-approved instruction and certification within the high-demand aviation industry careers in aeronautical maintenance and electronics.
Under the guidance of PIA’s John Feretti, IHS Aviation Club students had the opportunity to experience firsthand industry-grade instruction that PIA offers students at its over 100,000 square feet of classrooms, shops, labs and hangar space specifically designed for the most effective hands-on training environment. Find more information on PIA at www.pia.org.
The field trip continued at Rostraver Airport, where a visit to Advanced Aircraft’s hangar and workshop allowed the students to see the high-quality aircraft paint jobs done for domestic and international clients. A bonus visit was then undertaken next door at Uniflight, which finishes off refurbished small aircraft as well as upgrades interiors and flight systems on small aircraft including medical and luxury helicopters. Find out more about Advanced Aircraft at www.advancedaircraftmaintenance.com and more about Uniflight at https://uniflight.com.
IHS Aviation Club members who were able to attend the field trip included IHS students Eli Aiken, Brian Ashe, Andrew Levendowski and Justin Swanik along with IHS school nurse Tracy Harper. Other IHS Aviation Club members unable to attend include students AJ Lamantia, Camden Dean and Chris Roth.
The IHS Aviation Club is sponsored by teacher Erik Puskar and led by IHS and IASD community member, IHS alumni and aviation enthusiast Nathanael Arthurs.
The field trip was made possible thanks to advance planning by Arthurs and Puskar with ongoing support from IHS and IASD administration and staff including Wade McElheny, Michael Vuckovich and Mike Travis, and the hospitality from PIA administrators, instructors and staff including John Feretti, along with Advance Aircraft’s Rob Monahan and Uniflight’s Regis Luden.