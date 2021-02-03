Two juniors from Indiana Area High School recently advanced to the All-Eastern Orchestra level of the National Association for Music Education festival system.
Violinists Victor Wu and Carly Wang were selected to this prestigious festival through a vigorous virtual audition system during the 2019-20 school year. Because of their high seating placement in last spring’s Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Virtual Festival, they received consideration for the All-Eastern Festival this year.
Victor and Carly will be rehearsing and recording virtually during the weekend of March 4. The video recordings that they will upload at the conclusion of the festival will be mixed by professional audio and visual engineers into a virtual orchestra performance.
Victor and Carly are both members of the IHS Orchestra program, performing in a variety of orchestral ensembles as an outreach to the Indiana community. In addition to Indiana High School ensembles, they perform with the Pittsburgh Youth Symphony Orchestra. Victor studied with Hong-Guang Jia, recently deceased, who served as assistant concertmaster of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. Carly studies with Peter Snitkovsky.
The National Association for Music Education, among the world’s largest arts education organizations, is the only association that addresses all aspects of music education.