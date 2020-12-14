The Indiana High School Chorus and Orchestra Department filmed a brief holiday concert on Tuesday.
The concert video features all of the choral and orchestral ensembles and is intended to bring a bit of holiday cheer to all of those who are unable to enjoy live entertainment during the pandemic. The high school students are especially hoping to reach assisted living facilities and local hospitals.
IHS students have been learning in hybrid and remote environments this year. Recording the video was a planned event to bring the students together for a brief, safe rehearsal and performance, with the intention of sharing the video with the Indiana community.
IHS music students filmed the concert following an approved safety protocol developed by the Indiana Area School District Health and Safety Committee.
Choral students performed using special safe-singing masks, standing 10 feet apart in the large, well-ventilated auditorium. Orchestra students were masked at 8 feet apart, facing forward, according to guidelines released by the National Federation of High Schools. Only one ensemble was permitted to be in the building at a time. IUP doctoral student in communications Sarah Everett was the videographer and producer.
The Indiana Area High School choruses and orchestras are under the direction of Dr. Julianne Laird. IHS graduate Lily Carone assisted as a guest accompanist.
Leah Lyons, high school drama director, managed the lighting and sound, and several parent volunteers assisted with health and safety protocols. Erik Pushkar, digital media instructor, coordinated graphics, uploading and social media publicity for the event.
Any organization or convalescent facility that would like to share this concert with their residents or patients may contact Laird at jlaird@iasd.cc for the concert link.