Students from Indiana Area Senior High School are once again participating in the annual music festivals sponsored by Pennsylvania Music Educators Association’s. Eleven students from IHS were selected for the PMEA District 3 Choral Festival, held last weekend at West Shamokin High School and hosted by Mrs. Emily King. Under the direction of Dr. Rowland Blackley of Ashland University, the students performed works including those by Josquin des Prez, G.F Handel and Morton Lauridsen. Of the 11 IHS student participants, seven were selected through a rigorous audition process to continue to the regional level. Students who will be advancing to regional chorus include: India Cooper, soprano I; Maura Knepper, alto I; Lizz Flanders, alto II; Sean Kelly, tenor I; and bass II singers Joe Baunoch, Sam Knepper and Adam Lawrence. Other singers at the festival from Indiana Area Senior High School included Jillian Ranes, Isabella Brunetto, Abby Jozefowicz and Soňa Gregová. Region II Chorus will be held in February at Meadville High School.
IHS Orchestra members will be participating in PMEA District 2, 3, 5 Orchestra, to be held Jan. 26 – 28 at Brookville High School. Under the direction of David Anderson of the Johnstown Youth Symphony Orchestra, these students will be performing a program of music by Bizet, Beethoven and Howard Shore.