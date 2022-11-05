IHS sailing club with Hunter1

IHS Sailing Club members include Eli Aiken, Morgan Grove, Zayne Hostetter, Connor McGowan and Justin Swanik. It is led by Nathanael Arthurs, Beth Rettig and Mary Angelo.

 Submitted photo

The Indiana Area High School Sailing Club recently had the opportunity to practice rigging a sailboat during club period.

Nathanael Arthurs, a community member and volunteer who started the club, brought his boat to IHS, where students could have a hands-on learning experience. Arthurs, along with community volunteers Mary Angelo and Beth Rettig, helped students fully rig the boat, including raising the mast.

