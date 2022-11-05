The Indiana Area High School Sailing Club recently had the opportunity to practice rigging a sailboat during club period.
Nathanael Arthurs, a community member and volunteer who started the club, brought his boat to IHS, where students could have a hands-on learning experience. Arthurs, along with community volunteers Mary Angelo and Beth Rettig, helped students fully rig the boat, including raising the mast.
IHS Sailing Club members include Eli Aiken, Morgan Grove, Zayne Hostetter, Connor McGowan and Justin Swanik. The goals of the club are to introduce students to sailing, a potential lifetime sport, recreational activity or career path, and to help students get their small boat certification.
IHS Sailing Club is led by Arthurs, Rettig and Angelo, who are part of the Friends of Yellow Creek Sailing Club with Dr. Ken Sherwood. The IHS Sailing Club program is sponsored by IHS teacher Daniel Murphy.