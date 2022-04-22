Students from Indiana High School recently participated in the 2022 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Festival Ensembles at the Kalahari Resort in Pocono Manor.
Indiana High School was represented in three ensembles: All-State Wind Ensemble, All-State Chorus and All-State Orchestra. Students were selected for each ensemble after a rigorous video audition and participation in earlier District and Region-level ensembles. Two days of intense rehearsal preceded the festival concert for each ensemble.
While at the festival, students also had the opportunity to participate in various events related to the PMEA concurrent professional development conference.
Logan Rode, saxophone, and Emma Sheeran, bassoon, performed in the All-State Wind Ensemble. Under the direction of Dr. Paula Crider of the University of Texas, this ensemble performed works by Adam Gorb, Carol Brittin, Julie Giroux, John Mackey and Robert Spittal.
Joseph Baunoch represented IHS in the All-State Chorus. A sophomore, Baunoch sang in the Bass 2 section. Dr. Amelia Garbisch of Bloomsburg University conducted this ensemble, performing selections including those of Libby Larsen, Zoltak Kodaly, Stephen Leek and Moses Hogan.
Victor Wu, Carly Wang and Ronald Wang, all violinists, performed in the All-State Orchestra ensemble. This ensemble was conducted by Jason Seber of the Kansas City Symphony. The orchestra performed works by Dmitri Shostakovich, Mason Bates and Christopher Theofanidis.
PMEA member teachers Mr. Jason Olear and Dr. Julianne Laird instruct the music ensembles at Indiana High School and served as sponsors for the students to attend this prestigious event.
Pennsylvania Music Educators Association is the commonwealth affiliate of The National Association for Music Education, among the world’s largest arts education organizations, which is the only association that addresses all aspects of music education. NAfME advocates at the local, state and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers.
The association has supported music educators at all teaching levels for more than a century. With more than 60,000 members teaching millions of students nationwide, the organization is the national voice of music education in the United States.