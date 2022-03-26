IHS Leadership Students at Indiana Area High School, along with other students, faculty, staff, administrators and school community members, held this year’s Mini-THON event Thursday at the high school.
The event raised $64,740.49 for the Four Diamonds Fund, with a mission to conquer childhood cancer, said Ally Conrad, an Indiana senior and chair of the event.
“We broke our signup record with 325 students, and that is the most money we have ever raised,” Conrad said.
This was the 14th year for the Mini-THON, modeled after Penn State’s THON event that directly benefits the Four Diamonds Fund and Penn State Hershey Medical Center, where all proceeds go toward pediatric cancer patients.
At the Indiana event, students danced for six hours, from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
“This is a night where months of hard work from leadership seminar students and the community lead up to a night of fun where everyone can enjoy the night and be proud of the money we raised for the families in need,” Conrad said.
This was the first Mini-THON since 2019.