It’s no secret to Indiana natives that our area has a rich history of immigrants making their way to America and starting a new life for themselves. It’s a story familiar to many families and one such tale was discovered by Hilary Hauck, who crafted it into her debut novel “From Ashes to Song.”
Hauck, a native of the United Kingdom, moved to Italy as a young adult and eventually came to the U.S., settling in Ebensburg after meeting her husband.
“When I came here, it was a different reality than what I was used to,” she said. “But what fascinated me was the history of the area. In places like London and Milan, there’s millennia of history. Colver, as a town, however, had just a hundred years or so of history. Everyone I talked to had stories of their parents or grandparents who settled in the area. There was a lot of nostalgia when it came to remembering them.”
Eventually, Hauck made the acquaintance of Irene Smylnycky, who told Hauck her family story. Smylnycky’s father, Pietro, was a musician who came to the states from Italy in 1911 to make a home in Ernest. Pietro was a clarinetist and composer who had even written a symphony, but became a coal miner upon coming to the area.
“I was hooked from the start,” Hauck said. “I got to become great friends with Irene and her husband, who have since passed. But I was able to get their stories and do research with them. We visited all the places where their stories took place and even took a trip to Italy to see where her parents came from, which was great.”
The trips and stories inspired Hauck to write a novel focused on Pietro’s story. Smylnycky gave her full license to fictionalize it.
“I had to change some of the timeline and situations to make it a compelling and flowing story,” she said. “But it is very much based on a true story. Even knowing so much, you have to be selective with what you can work with.”
In addition to talking with Smylnycky, Hauck spent time researching more about the area where and the time period when the story takes place.
“I did some research in the IUP archives,” she said. “I got a lot of information there. At one point, IUP had an exhibition on PA coal culture and that’s where I connected with Eileen Mountjoy, who had written a book on this area and its coal industry. I also learned about the Ernest coal mining disaster as well. And, without giving too much away, that does play a role in the book.”
Also during her research, lots of people reached out to share their family stories with Hauck.
“I tried to take all the knowledge I got from the books and from how people saw their family histories to tie it into the novel. I’ve gotten a lot of warm reception from local readers. They say I’ve really captured the area.”
Starting the book in 2007, “From Ashes to Song” was picked up by a publisher last year, but was delayed a bit due to the pandemic.
“It was picked up by Sunbury Press in Mechanicsburg,” Hauck said. “I didn’t want to self publish since that’s an awful lot of work. It took awhile; since this is my first novel there was bit of a learning curve.”
The book is currently available at The Book Nook and online retailers such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Based on a true story, it tells of unconventional love, hope and the extraordinary gifts brought to America by ordinary people in the great wave of immigration.
More information and a full synopsis can be found on at www.hilaryhauck.com.
Hauck will also be holding a book signing at The Artists Hand Gallery on June 5 from noon to 2 p.m.
“There will be a discussion and a Q and A,” Hauck said. “I’ll also be there to sign books, which will be available at the event for purchase. There will also be a piano performance with music that’s appropriate to the time the book takes place and dahlia bouquets from Petal and Stem, since dahlias are important to one of the characters.”
The event is free to attend for the public.
“I’m very excited about it,” Hauck said. “It’s nice to get out into the community to talk about it.”