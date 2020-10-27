The IUP 6 O’clock Series and the Refugee Working Group of Indiana County will present a program on immigration to the United States on Monday at 6 p.m.
The program will be done on Zoom and everyone is invited to view it. A panel of five international speakers will include Sara Burhan Abdullah, an attorney specializing in immigration law and a faculty member at University of Pittsburgh Law School; Sameer Hameed, from Iraq; Sarina Aryal from Nepal; Sue Dodson from Canada; and Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor from Thailand, who have legally immigrated to the United States and will describe their experiences.
The dial-in address for the program is: https://iupvideo.us/j/96326216340.