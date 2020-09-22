Indiana County still hopes to exceed the 2010 Census 65.4 percent self-response rate in the last nine days of the 2020 Census.
As of last weekend, Indiana County was at 64.8 percent.
“I am proud that we are in the middle of the pack, especially considering that the Indiana University of Pennsylvania) students’ lack of self-response is so evident,” said Josh Krug, deputy director for the planning section of the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development and chairman of the county’s Complete Count Committee.
Krug said the lack of participation at the university came “despite our best efforts to encourage their self-response.”
That weighed down totals for Indiana Borough (50.3 percent, down from 62.5 percent in 2010) and White Township (67.3 percent, down from 75.8 percent).
Also, Krug added, “we are doing comparatively better than the state when comparing the 2010 to 2020 self-response rates.”
Pennsylvania as a whole is at 68.7 percent this year, but that’s down 1.5 percent from 70.2 percent for all of 2010.
Indiana County still is doing better than Jefferson County, where a 61.3 percent rate is well behind 70.5 percent for 2010; and Clearfield County, where a 64.3 percent rate is marginally better than 64.2 percent in 2010.
But Indiana remains behind Armstrong County, where a 66.6 percent rate is ahead of its 2010 total of 65.9 percent; Cambria County, where a 68.9 percent rate is ahead of its 2010 total of 68.3 percent; and Westmoreland County, where its 72.6 percent rate for 2020 is ahead of 71.6 percent in 2010.
“We can hopefully move beyond our 2010 self-response rate over the next nine days with one big final push to encourage responses,” Krug said. “We are continuing to work with the Census Bureau along with Indiana Borough, White Township, IUP and local landlords and property owners.”
It is an effort to ensure that the census is working with all available information regarding off-campus students who should be counted as Indiana Countians as part of the 2020 Census.
Across the county, 13 municipalities have exceeded their 2010 totals: Armagh, Ernest, Plumville, Shelocta, Creekside and Cherry Tree, as well as Pine, Canoe, West Wheatfield, Center, East Wheatfield, Montgomery and Green townships.
Yet none of the nine municipalities leading the county in getting self-response have matched 2010 totals, except for Black Lick Township at 75.6 percent, up from 74.5 percent 10 years ago. The others, with current self-response totals, are South Mahoning Township (74.5 percent), Conemaugh Township (72.8 percent), Homer City (72.6 percent), Cherryhill Township (72.4 percent), Buffington and Rayne townships (tied, 71.6 percent), East Mahoning Township (70.8 percent), and Armstrong Township (70.7 percent).
In 10th place is West Wheatfield Township, whose 70.4 percent self-response is ahead of a 62.3 percent 2010 total.
Indiana County’s complete effort has been overseen from the Department of Commerce’s census office in Philadelphia by partnership specialist Richard Buck, whose tour of duty with the department ends Friday.
“It has been my pleasure serving you and your county,” Buck said as he issued a final list of county and municipal results. “For some counties, this is the third decennial census I have served you.”
When it was announced nearly a year ago, there were more than 40 members of the Complete Count Committee representing a wide variety of community agencies, government entities, both IUP and the Indiana County Center of Westmoreland County Community College, businesses, and faith and educational entities.
“Our success under these unprecedented and challenging circumstances is thanks to the efforts of this committee and our community partners,” Krug said. “Thank you very much for your ongoing cooperation and collaboration in this critical effort.”