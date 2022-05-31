The members of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars conducted a wreath-laying ceremony during the annual Memorial Day service led by Indiana County Sheriff Robert Fyock and Pastor Jack Lucas at Memorial Park in Indiana.
Historically called Decoration Day, the late May holiday traditionally is a time for moments of respect and reflection at the graves of military people and civilians alike in cemeteries across the nation.
Several Indiana County communities held services and parades Monday in honor of the service members who died serving their country.