Don Henley says the Eagles, headlining a concert Saturday, March 26, at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, are happy their music, and they, have survived.
That’s no easy feat in this industry, the band’s co-founder reminds.
The Eagles’ body of music has mirrored the joys and angst of modern times. This band, which has been referred to as the Southern California Beatles, delivered the message for the age: Life is not always a peaceful, easy feeling; nor is it an existence in which the thrill is always gone.
Henley, 74, says that back when they were accused of being hopeless and cynical, he always thought there was a lot of hope and idealism in what they were writing.
He explains that the band was trying to encourage people to stand on their own two feet, to see that idols of any kind, whether they be rock’n’roll or religious, generally have feet of clay.
MEMOS TO THEMSELVES
A lot of the songs, he says, were memos to themselves.
Their first reunion in the ’90s was no less than the tour that the members, fractionalized by dissent, said would happen only if a meteorological phenomenon of Biblical proportions took place: in other words, if hell froze over.
It’s said that in finally coming to an appreciation of how deeply people were touched by that music, the Eagles began to think in terms that, yes, maybe hell could freeze over after all.
“The ultimate goal of rock is to create a sense of community, to give people an outlet for their feelings and let them know they are not alone in those feelings,” Henley says. “The Beatles got me through high school, which is a rough time. It’s hard being an adolescent”
MORE THAN JUST BACKGROUND
Henley says that while rock’n’roll often is defined as a tool for rebellion, he believes that is selling it short.
“I think rock’n’roll should be much more than simple rebellion. I think rock’n’roll can be very constructive, as opposed to destructive. Although often it isn’t. I think it can and should be more than just background music.”
Be assured that he and his seasoned bandmates will prove that again in Pittsburgh in a show expected to be three hours with a 25-minute intermission.
Be forewarned too if you want to hear one of the band’s best loved songs, “Hotel California,” the title track of the Eagles’ career-defining album of the same name, don’t be late.
The band opens the show with it.
The first half of the show is a live re-creation of the album, performed in sequence in its entirety and accompanied by an orchestra and choir.
After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two Grammy Awards for “New Kid in Town” and “Hotel California.” Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original “Hotel California” tour.
“Hotel California” is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times platinum.
MEMORIES KEEP ON COMIN’
Following intermission, the group turns its attention to the most memorable songs in their career repertoire. “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977” is the best-selling U.S. album in history, with the record industry certifying the collection at 38-times platinum.
“For a time,” recalls Joe Walsh, 74, “we were the best band on the planet.”
“The high point for me was ‘Hotel California.’ We didn’t know what we were doing. We had no idea that album would affect the world. Besides album sales, it affected the world community and it was so special to people. It makes us feel valid, creative spokesmen, not rock stars. It was an honor and a privilege to have done that.”
SPOKESMAN FOR THE ART FORM
The guitarist adds, “I just want to show people I’m a valid spokesman for the art form I represent. I’ve been full circle. I’ve been rich a couple times, poor a couple of times. It’s important that some of us old-timers keep fighting for the art form. It’s supposed to be an art form, not ‘You sell 12 million records, I only sell one million, you’re better than me.’ ”
VINCE GILL RETURNS
Bassist Timothy B. Schmit, also 74, will join that good fight, as will the classy instrumental and vocal talent of Vince Gill.
Deacon Frey, the late Eagle Glenn Frey’s musician son, is not part of the tour, as he was in 2018, because of an undisclosed illness. He was warmly received on that tour, which also include a stop in Pittsburgh.
Instead of replacing him, Gill and touring guitarist Steuart Smith cover Frey’s parts.
Gill, who turns 65 April 12, says he takes his satisfaction in being part of the creativity, which he also did when he came to Pittsburgh with the band in 2018. There is true joy in the doing for him.
“I just love being part of the process and I don’t care in what capacity. I never have,” he explains.
He assures he is just as happy playing or singing on someone else’s records — which he has done hundreds of times — as he is being the front man.
He clearly is one of the reasons this tour is receiving consistently rave reviews.
One example from fine reviewer Theoden Janes of The Charlotte Observer:
“The band could have blown kisses, waved goodnight, and headed back for the hotel after those first 53 minutes and one might have been able to argue that they’d put on the show of the year. But they were merely getting warmed up.”
The Eagles are indeed ageless wonders, with their beautiful sound fully in-tact, ready to take on Pittsburgh Saturday!
(Rex Rutkoski is a veteran observer of the music scene, writing regionally, nationally and internationally since the 1970s. He has covered the Eagles since their inception in the ‘70s. He can be reached at rexrutkoski@gmail.com)