“At approximately 1:04 p.m. the Indiana Borough Police Department responded to a residence in the area of South 13th and Washington streets for a person threatening self-harm,” Police Chief Justin Schawl said in a news release issued Saturday morning. “Prior to police arrival it was learned that the person threatening harm left the residence in an unknown direction on foot.”
The person was located quickly with help from the Indiana County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania police force “and the threat of harm was subdued,” Schawl said.
Meanwhile, IASD parents were advised that, at approximately 1:10, the police department notified Eisenhower Elementary School that it was “to go on soft lockdown due to a non-school-related situation in the area.”
Schawl said that and subsequent lockdown requests were done “in an abundance of caution, due to the proximity of Eisenhower Elementary School,” amid a “rapidly developing investigation in that area.”
According to a note sent by the district to families, “at approximately 1:25 p.m. the borough police requested that we move to hard lockdown and again all procedures were followed.”
The district added, “in addition … both the junior high and Horace Mann Elementary were placed on soft lockdown.”
Within several minutes, Schawl said, the person in distress was located and the threat of harm was subdued.
“It is reiterated that there was never a communicated threat to Eisenhower Elementary School,” Schawl stressed in his news release. “This investigation is ongoing.”
In its note to families, the district expressed its thanks to borough police “for their hard work and diligence in resolving this situation.”