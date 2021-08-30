As Elizabeth Bruner was crowned 2021 Indiana County Fair Queen during a ceremony Sunday, she carried on a family tradition and followed in the footsteps of her mother, Connie Carney Bruner, the county’s first fair queen crowned in 1989.
Elizabeth, 17, welcomed the crowd back to the fairgrounds for the 158th Indiana County Fair in her opening comments with other queen contestants, noting it was “wonderful to be back together” with everyone after missing a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The skipped year prolonged the reign of outgoing 2019 fair queen Ivy Long, who on Sunday gave her closing remarks and encouraged people to live each day with compassion and without regret as she ended two terms.
Long, of Blacklick Township, recalled her quest for queen began as a child, when she noticed at the fair the queen was “always smiling” and “always having fun.”
Elizabeth said her fair involvement started at age 2, and she has long participated in many fair events with her family.
A homeschooled senior from Blairsville, Elizabeth is the daughter of Connie and Clark Bruner and sister of John Clark and Abigail.
She is active in many local and state 4-H programs and is a member of the Gordon, Lucky Kids Goat and Southern Indiana County Shooting Sports Clubs.
She serves as president of the PA Governor’s Youth Council for hunting, fishing and conservation, as well as volunteers for church and environmental organizations.
Recently, Elizabeth held a three-day wildlife, forestry and aquatics day camp for youth at Blue Spruce Park near Ernest to complete her 4-H Diamond Project.
“Tonight, Elizabeth followed in her mother’s footsteps,” said Amber Stewart, the 2014 Indiana County Fair Queen, after the winner was announced.
Stewart noted Elizabeth and Connie are the second mother and daughter generation of fair queens, as her mother, Kim, was the fourth queen.
In the moments after Elizabeth was crowned, Connie Bruner described it as “awesome.”
“She’s worked very hard for a long time,” Connie Bruner said.
Elizabeth was one of four contestants in the 32nd queen contest, along with Morgan Chichy, Abigail Lewis and Kayley Palmer.
Morgan, 16, of Brush Valley Township and a junior at United High School, was named alternate. She is the daughter of the late Frank and Nicole Chichy. She is a cheerleader and plays softball for United, where she is an honor roll student.
A certified baby-sitter and member of Marion Center Presbyterian Church, Morgan has been involved in Upward Bound Math and Science and Girl Scouts.
Abigail, 16, is a senior at Penns Manor High School and the daughter of April Bollinger, of Clymer. Involved in Future Farmers of America, she has earned her green hand and chapter degrees, as well as a community service award. She is employed at Connie Winters Pet Resort, where she cares for animals.
Kayley, 19, is a student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a 2020 graduate of Indiana Area High School. She studies public health/epidemiology and biostatistics. Her hobbies and enjoyments include working with small animals, hunting and fishing, painting, singing and playing instruments and working on old vehicles.
Contestants were judged in a variety of categories, including by an application, presentation, personal interview, personal reflection by a judge and a stage question, held onstage Sunday.
Judges were Debbie Kasanicky, a 4-H Penn State Extension educator in Armstrong County, in addition to roles in the Dayton Fair; Katie Shaffer, of Apollo, a 20-year member of the Dayton Fair community; and Cindy Burkett, a lifelong Indiana County resident and co-owner of Burkett’s Nursery and Greenhouse in Indiana.
Elizabeth was crowned with her mom and brother John Clark, 14, nearby, as he served as the ceremony’s escort. Marcella Dindinger, 8, daughter of AJ and Traci Dindinger and a third-grade student at Ben Franklin Elementary School, served as attendant.
Connie noted that her late father, Elizabeth’s grandfather John Carney, would have loved to see this day, and was happy her mom, Carole Carney, was in the audience.
Elizabeth said she was “extremely excited” to begin her reign at events this week, where she will promote and educate others on the fair and agriculture, as well as for the next year.
The Indiana County Fair continues through Saturday.
The carnival midway opens at 4 p.m. daily.
Highlights include band night, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday; ATV drag races at 7 p.m. Wednesday; Cheerleading Expo at 6 p.m. Thursday; tractors and big rig pulls at 7 p.m. Friday and the demo derby at noon Saturday.
Admission before 2 p.m. is free. Gate admission is $8 from 2 p.m. to close, and carnival rides are not included in admission prices.
For the full schedule, visit www.indianacountyfair.com.