Symbol of the merged Independence Health System
In a news release this week, Independence Health System said it continues to demonstrate adherence to the highest standards for cardiovascular care, with Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital each reaching a 10-plus year milestone anniversary for Adult Echocardiography Accreditation through the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission.

The IAC is a nonprofit organization in operation to evaluate and accredit facilities that provide diagnostic imaging and interventional-based procedures, thus improving the quality of patient care provided in private offices, clinics and hospitals where such services are performed.