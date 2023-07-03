In a news release this week, Independence Health System said it continues to demonstrate adherence to the highest standards for cardiovascular care, with Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital each reaching a 10-plus year milestone anniversary for Adult Echocardiography Accreditation through the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission.
The IAC is a nonprofit organization in operation to evaluate and accredit facilities that provide diagnostic imaging and interventional-based procedures, thus improving the quality of patient care provided in private offices, clinics and hospitals where such services are performed.
Butler Memorial Hospital first received accreditation in 2006 and Clarion Hospital in 2005.
Butler’s outreach includes a cardiology unit it and Indiana Regional Medical Center utilize along Wayne Avenue, less than a mile from the IRMC campus in the 119 Professional Center in White Township.
Officials of Independence Health System said its five hospitals — Butler Memorial, Clarion, Frick, Latrobe and Westmoreland — are among 2,800 facilities throughout the United States and Canada to be accredited in Adult or Pediatric Echocardiography.
Annually, more than 32,000 echocardiograms are performed across Independence Health System.
