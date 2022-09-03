Sewer line work

Work crews used slip-lining SES to insert a heated, flexible length of PVC pipe through a manhole.

 Submitted photo

The repair of a sewer line will affect the flow of traffic Thursday, Sept. 8, on Indian Springs Road (State Route 4422) near the Timbersprings development and Rustic Lodge Road in White Township.

The work will be performed on a sewer line along the north edge of the road. Equipment in use for the project will occupy the westbound lane (traffic approaching Rustic Lodge Road).