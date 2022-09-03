The repair of a sewer line will affect the flow of traffic Thursday, Sept. 8, on Indian Springs Road (State Route 4422) near the Timbersprings development and Rustic Lodge Road in White Township.
The work will be performed on a sewer line along the north edge of the road. Equipment in use for the project will occupy the westbound lane (traffic approaching Rustic Lodge Road).
The road will not be closed.
Work will begin at 7 a.m. Poor weather may delay or extend the project. The rain date is Sept. 9.
The township has retained Snyder Environmental Services, of Kearneyville, W.Va., for the rehabilitation of a 470-foot section of original, aging sewer pipe using trenchless technology in the form of a PVC fold and form liner system, sometimes called slip-lining SES will insert a heated, flexible length of PVC pipe through a manhole, mechanically pull it to a second manhole, then inflate the PVC and cool it to form-fit the interior of the failing 15-inch diameter pipe. No excavation will be required.
Snyder will be responsible for control of eastbound and westbound traffic through the eastbound lane in the work zone and at the Rustic Lodge Road intersection.