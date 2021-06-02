A popular celebration of Indiana Area Senior High School graduation has been scheduled again this year.
A year after organizing a cross-town parade of graduating seniors following their pandemic-limited commencement ceremony in June 2020, the Indiana County Graduation Celebration Facebook Group has scheduled a motorcade to begin at 9 p.m. Friday.
As a year ago, the procession of newly minted graduates will stage at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus “R&P” parking lot off Maple Street near the tennis courts after seniors exit their commencement ceremony.
They will be escorted by Indiana Borough police, Indiana and Creekside firetrucks and a handful of school buses on a route back across town to their alma mater.
Group leaders have invited parents, family and friends of the seniors to line Oakland Avenue and South Ninth, Philadelphia and North Fifth Streets and cheer the graduates for their completion of another COVID-stricken school year.