Despite efforts over the past month to reduce it, the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors went ahead with a 2 percent increase in real estate taxes for the 2023-24 school year in Indiana and Shelocta boroughs, and White and Armstrong townships.
The board voted 6-2 Monday, with one absent (School Director Terry Kerr), to approve a $64 million spending plan with a tax increase from 15.36 mills to 15.67 mills.
School Director Cinda Brode voted “no,” insisting again that it was not a sufficient enough tax increase.
She said the district should have raised taxes gradually over the past two years, rather than hold the line again on taxes as had been the case for several years.
On the other hand, School Director James Shaffer voted “no” because it was “not fair to lump” the increased spending that raised the budget from $61.37 million for 2022-23.
School Director Ronald Airhart, who is retiring after this year, said he didn’t want to straddle whomever is his successor with debt.
“It is a very modest increase,” Airhart said of the 2 percent hike.
“There are people who can’t afford it,” School Director Sue Rieg acknowledged.
On the other hand, School Director Tamie Blank said, “We can’t afford to have education cut.”
A point made in an essay in the Hawk Eye blog by Board Vice President Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, about increased subsidies for cyber charter schools and their impact on public schools, was echoed by School Director Tom Harley.
“We have no control over the quality (of charter schools and) they have no quality control,” Harley said.
The district likely will pay $1.5 million, about double what it paid last year. Board members said it was the equivalent of 15 teachers Indiana Area could hire instead.
Still, Cuccaro said, she wanted to approach the budget with “an abundance of caution, not dire straits,” but also said, “the commonwealth of Pennsylvania is going to have to come in and share some of these costs.”
The budget does hold the line on two taxes, a 0.75 percent levy on earned income and net profits, and a 0.5 percent tax on the transfer of real property.
“This community is hurting,” Board President Walter Schroth said, citing lower assessed values for Indiana Mall and housing rented out to Indiana University of Pennsylvania students, as well as a loss of jobs in the region.
The board also approved a Homestead and Farmstead exemption that adds up to roughly $50 per home/farm owner.
Dates set for taxes in 2023-24 are Sept. 30, 2023, for the discount rate, Nov. 30 for taxes at face value, with penalties kicking in after Dec. 31. Installment payments may be made by Aug. 31, Oct. 31 and Dec. 15.
The board also approved insurance coverage for 2023-24 totaling $310,202, about $15,000 more than in 2022-23. However, the district’s deductible is going up from $25,000 to $50,000.
In other business Monday, the board approved a four-year lease agreement with Henry Hall Technical Services of Indiana for the lease of 10 copiers that would replace current copiers, at an estimated monthly cost of $3,785.05.
The vote was 6-0, with Harley and Cuccaro abstaining.
After the vote, R. Cameron Buerger, of Buerger Office Systems, argued that his company had served area school districts for 34 years, including Marion Center Area, Homer-Center, Penns Manor Area and the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28.
Buerger said his offer was $3,473.25 per month.
District Business Manager Jared Cronauer said Hall had a record of providing service in the Indiana Area district.
The board amended the agenda to approve utilizing a PATTAN (Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network) grant to cover the purchase of all reading and math interventions recommended for the multi-tiered system of support program at the junior high school.
Acting Superintendent Robert J. Heinrich Jr. said the action had to be approved before June 30 to guarantee that an application could be made for the PATTAN funding.
Otherwise, the district could resort to the COVID-19-era Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund.
However, Heinrich said, getting the PATTAN grant would save the district $28,000 in ESSER funds.
Prior to the voting meeting, the board’s Audit & Finance Committee held a meeting whose topics included plans for what now is a proposed $23.47 million overhaul of the fire-ravaged Eisenhower school in Indiana Borough.
The district hopes to put the project out for bids in mid- to late July, followed by a start to construction as early as October and completion no later than the start of the 2025-26 school year.
Buchart Horn, the York-based firm working with the district on that project, provided a list of possible deletions that would reduce costs by $755,000 to $880,000 should bids come in over budget for Eisenhower:
• Part of the playground equipment, $50,000 to $100,000.
• Bleachers, $30,000.
• Bleachers plus a narrowing of the gymnasium by 20 feet, $350,000.
• Undercounter casework in classrooms, instead replacing the countertop only, $150,000 to $200,000.
• Terrazzo flooring in corridors, replaced instead with patterned vinyl composition tile flooring, $50,000 to $75,000.
• Radiant heating in classrooms along the exterior wall, $75,000.
• Clearstory main entrance, replaced instead with a flat roof and canopy, $50,000.
