Despite efforts over the past month to reduce it, the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors went ahead with a 2 percent increase in real estate taxes for the 2023-24 school year in Indiana and Shelocta boroughs, and White and Armstrong townships.

The board voted 6-2 Monday, with one absent (School Director Terry Kerr), to approve a $64 million spending plan with a tax increase from 15.36 mills to 15.67 mills.