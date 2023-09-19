Eisenhower artists' concept (copy)

An architect’s concept of what a renovated Eisenhower school building would look like was presented to Indiana Area school directors at a June meeting.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

After a discussion that took up much of a 90-minute meeting Monday night, the Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Committee of Indiana Area School District’s board of directors chose to move forward on a series of low bids totaling just over $21 million for general construction, plumbing, HVAC and electrical contracts for the overhaul of fire-ravaged Eisenhower Elementary School in Indiana Borough.

As things stood Monday night, J.C. Orr & Son Inc., of Altoona, had the low bid of $14,480,120 for general construction, topping Volpatt Construction of Castle Shannon in Allegheny County ($14,649,000), Rycon Construction Inc. of Pittsburgh ($16,350,000) and G.M. McCrossin Inc. of Bellefonte, Centre County ($17,237,942).