After a discussion that took up much of a 90-minute meeting Monday night, the Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Committee of Indiana Area School District’s board of directors chose to move forward on a series of low bids totaling just over $21 million for general construction, plumbing, HVAC and electrical contracts for the overhaul of fire-ravaged Eisenhower Elementary School in Indiana Borough.
As things stood Monday night, J.C. Orr & Son Inc., of Altoona, had the low bid of $14,480,120 for general construction, topping Volpatt Construction of Castle Shannon in Allegheny County ($14,649,000), Rycon Construction Inc. of Pittsburgh ($16,350,000) and G.M. McCrossin Inc. of Bellefonte, Centre County ($17,237,942).
McCrossin had the low bid for electrical construction, $2,480,585, followed by Right Electric Inc. of Butler ($2,525,420) and Hallstrom-Clark Electric of DuBois, Clearfield County ($2,586,000).
K & K Plumbing Co. Inc. of Johnstown ($1,140,772) had the low bid for plumbing construction, ahead of Vrabel Plumbing Co. of Gibsonia, Allegheny County ($1,187,200), Shipley Brothers Plumbing of York ($1,194,500), Montgomery Brothers Plumbing & Heating LLC of Altoona ($1,224,000), Renick Brothers Construction Co. of Slippery Rock, Butler County ($1,344,400), and three other would-be contractors putting in bids of up to $1,810,000.
Renick at $3,029,000 was low bidder for heating, ventilation and air conditioning construction, followed by Hranec Sheetmetal of Uniontown, Fayette County, and Lugaila Mechanical Inc.of Pittsburgh’s West End (each at $3,375,000), then five others bidding up to $4,185,000.
A complete list of all bidders can be found linked to an agenda for Monday’s committee meeting at iasd.cc.
As explained at a state-mandated Act 34 hearing in May, the Eisenhower school experienced a localized fire in April 2021 that rendered that complex unusable.
Committee members also agreed that, unless they hear something different from district Solicitor Ronald N. Repak or the Pennsylvania Department of Education, there would be no need for another Act 34 hearing.
Coming out of that May 1 hearing was a resolution for the district to move ahead with a project that had a cost range of $20,333,650 to $23,467,098.
The low bids under consideration for next week’s board meeting add up to $21,130,477.
Also Monday there also was a discussion of a preventative maintenance agreement on boilers in district buildings and how long such an agreement should last.
