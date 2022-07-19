The Indiana County Manufacturing Consortium and the Indiana County Development Corporation on June 30 presented the 2022 Jack Clark Memorial Scholarship award in the amount of $2,000 to a graduating senior from Indiana County that will be pursuing post-secondary education in a manufacturing-related field during the 2022-23 academic year.
The recipient of the award is Dylan Majernik, of Indiana. Dylan attended Indiana Area Senior High School. He will major in electrical technology at Rosedale Technical College and plans to utilize the degree in the manufacturing industry.
Pictured, from left, are ICMC co-chair Kevin McCullough, Majernik, and ICMC co-chair Dan Fleming.