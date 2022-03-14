The Indiana Area High School performing arts departments will present the Broadway musical “Pippin” on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., with two performances on Saturday at 1:30 and 7 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for VIP seating, $10 for general seating and $8 for students and seniors and are available at ihs.booktix.com or at the door.
This exciting production is based on the 2013 revival of the award-winning 1972 musical by Stephen Schwartz, with choreography by Bob Fosse.
The original Broadway cast included John Rubenstein as Pippin, Ben Vereen as the Leading Player and Irene Ryan (Granny from “The Beverly Hillbillies”).
This coming-of-age story asks questions about how to find meaning in the mundane tasks of everyday life, through the experiences of one of the sons of Charlemagne, the Great.
In the Indiana production, Pippin will be played by Sean Kelly, the Leading Player by Alexa Cikowski and Berthe (Granny) by Sophie Runge.
Other notable players include Delia Salser as Fastrada, Joey Baunoch as Charlemagne and Sara Welch as Catherine.
The ensemble cast is supported by a student pit orchestra, and student costumers and tech crew. Leah Lyons is the director, producer and choreographer of the production.
Memorable songs from the show include “Corner of the Sky,” “No Time at All” and “Morning Glow.” Dr. Julianne Laird is the vocal coach. The pit orchestra, under the direction of Jason Olear, plays high-energy rock arrangements that support clever lyrics and exciting harmonies and driving rhythms of the singers. Bethany Ryan designed and created the steampunk-themed costumes.
There are some moments in this show with themes that are for more mature audiences.
The team of directors has worked to make adjustments to the staging, but some references are unavoidable. Parents are cautioned as they bring young children to this production.
The cast, pit and crew are excited to once again be able to bring a live musical theater production to Indiana High School.
The show promises “magic to do” in a production that is sure to be “exciting, mystic and exotic!” according to organizers.