Heart Safe School

Pictured, from left, are Dr. Michael Minnick, junior high principal; Michael Vuckovich, superintendent; Tracy Pecora, junior high school nurse; and Donald Bowers, assistant principal.

 Submitted photo

Indiana Area Junior High School has accepted a banner signifying that it has completed the necessary requirements to be designated as a “Heart Safe School” by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The banner was presented at the district’s Nov. 7 meeting of the Board of School Directors at the Central Administration Office, 501 East Pike, White Township.

