Indiana Area Junior High School has accepted a banner signifying that it has completed the necessary requirements to be designated as a “Heart Safe School” by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
The banner was presented at the district’s Nov. 7 meeting of the Board of School Directors at the Central Administration Office, 501 East Pike, White Township.
The Indiana School District has been working with CHOP’s Youth Heart Watch program since March 2022 to implement the best practices in cardiac emergency preparedness and response, and the junior high officially earned the Heart Safe School designation in October 2022.
The process included the formulation of a “Code Heart” emergency response plan. Each school’s critical event response team was trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillator use. Faculty and staff received education on CHOP’s “Code Heart” emergency response procedures, and the expectations and assignments for each CERT team member during a sudden cardiac arrest.
Following the education, proctored, live drills took place in the building during school hours. Using a CPR manikin, a “Code Heart” was called overhead and the CERT was expected to arrive at the scene and follow the steps outlined in the district’s cardiac emergency response plan.
Tracy Pecora, certified school nurse, collaborated with Citizens’ Ambulance Services to create a simulation that would be tailored to the junior high school. Emergency responders arrived at the scene, participated in the drills and provided brief instruction to the CERT teams and staff on what to expect upon their arrival.
Following the proctored drills, each school’s CERT debriefed as a group and were given the opportunity to reflect on the drill, as well as identify areas of strength, needs for improvement and lessons learned.
Now that the groundwork has been laid at the junior high, school officials said they are hopeful each of the schools at IASD will earn certification.
They added that the junior high school will continue to review plans and conduct drills and training sessions each year to ensure students, staff and families are safe while on campus.