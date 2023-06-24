indiana high school totem sign

A month after a 6-3 vote for a tentative budget that included a 2 percent increase in real estate taxes, the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors will have that tax hike in the final budget to be considered Monday night, according to the agenda released Friday.

Because of ongoing work on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the usual location for board meetings, the administration building along East Pike, the meeting will be held instead at 7 p.m. Monday in the Upper Commons of Indiana Area Senior High School, 450 N. Fifth St.