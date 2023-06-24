A month after a 6-3 vote for a tentative budget that included a 2 percent increase in real estate taxes, the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors will have that tax hike in the final budget to be considered Monday night, according to the agenda released Friday.
Because of ongoing work on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the usual location for board meetings, the administration building along East Pike, the meeting will be held instead at 7 p.m. Monday in the Upper Commons of Indiana Area Senior High School, 450 N. Fifth St.
Tentatively, the board voted last month to advertise a $64,060,839 budget for the 2023-24 school year, with expenditures exceeding revenues by $4,062,408, meaning an increase in real estate tax millage from 15.36 to 15.67.
According to the agenda posted on iasd.cc, that raises the rate to $1.567 on each $100 of the assessed valuation of real property.
The board also will consider:
• A 0.75 percent tax on earned income received and net profits earned.
• An 0.5 percent tax on the transfer of real property.
More extra duty/extra pay assignments will be considered as well Monday, as well as the installation of 41 vape detectors at the senior and junior high schools, with the $23,615.76 price tag to be covered by Directec LLC through a grant with Adagio Health.
