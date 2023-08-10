Since spring, he has been Indiana Area School District’s Acting Superintendent Robert J. Heinrich Jr., filling in since the departure of Michael J. Vuckovich for a similar position in the Windber Area School District near Johnstown.
Come Monday, IASD’s board of directors will erase the “acting” part of that title.
In a news release Wednesday morning, the district said it “is pleased to announce that at its regular monthly meeting” Monday at 7 p.m., “the board will consider a motion to hire Mr. Robert Heinrich as the district’s next superintendent of schools.”
District officials said Heinrich “has been serving admirably as the acting superintendent of schools since April of this year.”
Then, on July 6, the district said, Heinrich received his “Letter Of Qualification For Hire As Superintendent” from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, “allowing the board to hire him as the district’s superintendent on a permanent basis.”
The district’s news release went on to say the board of directors is taking this action now “in order to stabilize the central office administration to the greatest extent possible, to ensure a solid start for this upcoming school year, and to continue the good work and program initiatives started by Mr. Heinrich and his immediate predecessor.”
The first day of the new school year for Indiana Area students will be Aug. 30.
Monday’s meeting will take place once again in the Upper Commons of Indiana Area Senior High School, 450 N. Fifth St., White Township.
Meetings have been moved there temporarily because of ongoing work on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the usual location for the board, its chambers in the administration building along East Pike, also in White Township.
