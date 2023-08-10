Heinrich's first meeting as acting superintendent (copy)

The Indiana Area school board's May 22 meeting was officially Robert J. Heinrich Jr.’s first as acting superintendent of the Indiana Area district, covering Indiana and Shelocta boroughs and White and Armstrong townships. He is shown in-between Justin Zahorchak, who will serve a dual role of acting director of education, Heinrich’s previous title, as well as his current post as director of special education, and Board President Walter A. Schroth.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Since spring, he has been Indiana Area School District’s Acting Superintendent Robert J. Heinrich Jr., filling in since the departure of Michael J. Vuckovich for a similar position in the Windber Area School District near Johnstown.

Come Monday, IASD’s board of directors will erase the “acting” part of that title.