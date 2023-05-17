According to complete but unofficial election results Tuesday, Quintina Thomas came out on top among Democrat candidates for the Indiana Area School District Board of Directors with 901 votes. Judith A. Holliday followed with 867 votes, and Sally M. McCombie had the third-most votes at 808.
Democratic candidates Amanda Anderson received 794 votes, Walter A. Schroth received 682, Tamie R. Blank 660, Doug Steve 642, Chris Adams 631, Bailey Nace 548, Patrick Schneider 506, JohnAllen Snyder 488, Terry Kerr 459 and Krista Layne Sevajian 425. There were two total write-in votes.
Among the Republican candidates, Walter A. Schroth came out on top with 1,560 votes. Chris Adams followed with 1,318 votes, and Sally M. McCombie had the third-most votes at 1,158.
Republican candidates Doug Steve received 1,103 votes, Patrick Schneider received 897, Terry Kerr 855, JohnAllen Snyder 805, Amanda Anderson 651, Krista Layne Sevajian 597, Tamie R. Blank 482, Quintina Thomas 370 and Bailey Nace 250. There were 48-total write-in votes.
Among the candidates on the ballot for the Indiana Area School District Board of Directors, 13 filed as Democrats and 12 filed as Republicans for five at-large, four-year seats.
Former White Township supervisor candidate Judith A. Holliday filed only as a Democrat, while cross-filers include Board President Walter A. Schroth and fellow incumbents Terry Kerr and Tamie R. Blank, as well as former school director Doug Steve, Republican County Committeewoman Sally M. McCombie and Quintina Thomas, JohnAllen Snyder, Patrick Schneider, Amanda Anderson, Krista Layne Sevajian, Chris Adams and Bailey Nace.
