According to complete but unofficial election results Tuesday, Quintina Thomas came out on top among Democrat candidates for the Indiana Area School District Board of Directors with 901 votes. Judith A. Holliday followed with 867 votes, and Sally M. McCombie had the third-most votes at 808.

Democratic candidates Amanda Anderson received 794 votes, Walter A. Schroth received 682, Tamie R. Blank 660, Doug Steve 642, Chris Adams 631, Bailey Nace 548, Patrick Schneider 506, JohnAllen Snyder 488, Terry Kerr 459 and Krista Layne Sevajian 425. There were two total write-in votes.