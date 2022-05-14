In the 2022-23 academic year, Indiana Area School District will provide $60,000 for eight Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate students, working 10 hours per week with fourth- and fifth-graders.
“In my tenure over the past three years, our experience related to the partnerships with IUP have been incredibly positive,” IASD Director of Education Rob Heinrich was quoted at the recent IUP Council of Trustees meeting.
“Both our Literacy Graduate Assistant partnership, and our partnership with the Speech and Language Pathology Department have made a significant positive impact on our operations and have undoubtedly resulted in more positive outcomes for many of our students,” Heinrich said, in remarks posted for the trustees to read during a session of the May 5 council meeting.
Presiding over that segment of the meeting was Dr. Sue Rieg, interim dean of IUP’s College of Education and Communications, but also with a long involvement in IASD.
Prior to coming to IUP, Rieg had 19 years of experience in the Indiana Area School District’s K-12 public school system as an elementary school teacher and principal. Most recently, she served as an elected member of the district’s board of directors.
As she told the trustees, partnerships with the school district include a Professional Development School Partnership, begun in 2014-15, utilizing grants for learning and leadership from the National Education Association and for Innovation in Teaching from the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, which includes IUP.
She said Dr. Lara Luetkehans, her predecessor as dean of education and communications but now IUP’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, gave her full rein for the IASD partnerships.
The university had past experience with partnerships with Pittsburgh Public Schools. Rieg said there was an identified need for substitute teachers in Indiana Area schools, and an identified need to increase graduate enrollment at IUP.
“Over the course of their experience, it is safe to say that (literacy graduate assistants) have, in one way or another, impacted the educational experience of every student in their assigned buildings,” Heinrich said.
“The IASD students who work with these future (speech and language pathologists) have shown significant growth as demonstrated on progress monitoring data,” the IASD director of education continued. “This program has proven so successful that we are planning to expand their work with our students next school year.”
That would expand the program to cover kindergarten through third grade.
Rieg said other partnerships have been developed as well, with River Valley, Leechburg Area and Greensburg-Salem school districts, as well as briefly with Penns Manor Area School District.